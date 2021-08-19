Movies
Box office
1. "Free Guy" ($28.4 million)
2. "Don't Breathe 2" ($10.6)
3. "Jungle Cruise" ($9 million)
4. "Respect" ($8.8)
5. "The Suicide Squad" ($7.5 million)
6. "Old" ($2.4 million)
7. "Black Widow" ($4 million)
8. "Stillwater" ($1.3 million)
9. "The Green Knight" ($1.1 million)
10. "Space Jam: A New Legacy" ($1.1 million)
Watched at Home
1. "A Quiet Place: Part II"
2. "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"
3. "Luca"
4. "Wrath of Man"
5. "Mortal Kombat"
6. "Nobody"
7. "Godzilla vs. Kong"
8. "Pig"
9. “Spiral"
10. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway"
Music
Hot tunes
1. "Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber
2. “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
3. "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
4. "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
6. "Take My Breath" - The Weeknd
7. “Butter” - BTS
8. "Industry Baby" - Ll Nas X& Jack Harlow
9. "Monetero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
10. "Deja Vu" - Olivia Rodrigo
Top Country
1. "Glad You Exist" - Dan + Shay
2. "We Didn't Have Much" - Justin Moore
3. "Waves" - Luke Bryan
4. “Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen" - Chase Rice (featuring Florida Georgia Line)
5. "Things A Man Oughta Know" - Lainey Wilson
6. "Country Again" - Thomas Rhett
7. "You Time" - Scotty McCreery
8. "Cold Beer Calling My Name" - Jameson Rodgers
9. "My Boy" - Elvie Shane
10. "Memory I Don't Mess With" - Lee Brice
Books
1. "Billy Summers" - Stephen King
2. "American Marxism" - Mark R. Levin
3. "Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 11" - Gege Akutami
4. "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, Vol. 23" - Koyoharu Gotouge
5. "Chainsaw Man, Vol. 6" - Tatsucki Fujimoto
6. "The Truth About Covid-19: Exposing The Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports and the New Normal" - Joseph Mercola & Ronnie Cummins
7. "It Ends With Us" - Colleen Hoover
8. "People We Meet on Vacation" - Emily Henry
9. "The Last Thing He Told Me" - Laura Dave
10. "They Both Die at the End" - Adam Silvera
