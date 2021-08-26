Movies
Box office
1. "Free Guy" ($18.7 million)
2. PAW Patrol: The Movie ($13 million)
3. "Jungle Cruise" ($6.2 million)
4. "Don't Breathe 2" ($5 million)
5. "Respect" ($3.8 million)
6. "The Suicide Squad" ($3.4 million)
7. "The Protege" ($2.9 million)
8. "The Night House" ($2.8 million)
9. "Reminiscence" ($2 million)
10. "Black Widow" ($1.1 million)
Watched at Home
1. "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"
2. "A Quiet Place: Part II"
3. "Wrath of Man"
4. "Luca"
5. "Mortal Kombat"
6. "Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two"
7. "Pig"
8. “Nobody"
9. "Godzilla vs. Kong"
10. “Rick and Morty: Season Five"
Music
Hot tunes
1. "Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber
2. "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
3. “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
4. "Rumors" - Lizzo & Cardi B
5. "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
6. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. "Industry Baby" - Ll Nas X& Jack Harlow
8. “Butter” - BTS
9. "Deja Vu" - Olivia Rodrigo
10. "Monetero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
Top Country
1. "We Didn't Have Much" - Justin Moore
2. "Waves" - Luke Bryan
3. “Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen" - Chase Rice (featuring Florida Georgia Line)
4. "Country Again" - Thomas Rhett
5. "Things A Man Oughta Know" - Lainey Wilson
6. "You Time" - Scotty McCreery
7. "Glad You Exist" - Dan + Shay
8. "Cold Beer Calling My Name" - Jameson Rodgers
9. "Memory I Don't Mess With" - Lee Brice
10. "My Boy" - Elvie Shane
Books
1. "American Marxism" - Mark R. Levin
2. "Billy Summers" - Stephen King
3. "The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism" - Tucker Carlson
4. "It Ends With Us" - Colleen Hoover
5. "People We Meet on Vacation" - Emily Henry
6. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" - Taylor Jenkins Reid
7. "They Both Die at the End" - Adam Silvera
8. "The Last Thing He Told Me" - Laura Dave
9. "Where the Crawdads Sing" - Delia Ownens
10. "The Song of Achilles" - Madeline Miller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.