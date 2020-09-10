Movies
Box office
1. “Tenet” ($20 million)
2. “The New Mutants” ($16 million)
3. “Unhinged” ($1.7 million)
4. “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” ($345,000)
5. “The Personal History of David Copperfield” ($335,000)
6. “Words on Bathroom Walls” ($282,370)
7. “My Brothers’ Crossing” ($19,386)
Watched at Home
1. “Yellowstone: Season One”
2. ”Yellowstone: Season Three”
3. “Yellowstone: Season Two”
4. “The Tax Collector”
5. “The King of Staten Island”
6. “Trolls: World Tour”
7. “The Silencing”
8. “The Vanished”
9. “Black Panther”
10. “Made in Italy”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Dynamite” — BTS
2. “WAP” — Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
3. “Laugh Now Cry Later” — Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. “Rockstar” — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
5. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
6. “Whats Poppin” — Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tony Lanez and Lil Wayne
7. “Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles
8. “Roses” — SAINt JHN
9. “Savage Love” — Jawish 685 x Jason Derulo
10. “Before You Go” — Lewis Capaldi
Top Country
1. “Lovin’ On You” - Luke Combs
2. “Be a Light” - Thomas Rhett
3. “Cool Again” - Kane Brown
4. “One of Them Girls” - Lee Brice
5. “Got What I Got” - Jason Aldean
6. “God Whispered Your Name” - Keith Urban
7. “I Called Mama” - Tim McGraw
8. “Some Girls” - Jameson Rodgers
9. “One Night Standards” - Ashley McBryde
10. “Everywhere But On” - Matt Stell
Books
1. “Midnight Sun” — Stehpnenie Meyer
2. “His Truth is Marching on: John Lewis and the Power of Hope” — Jon Meacham
3. “Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink” — Sean Hannity
4. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure” — Jeff Kinney
5. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” — Isabel Wilkerson
6. “Big Preschool” — School Zone Publishing
7. “Untamed” — Glennon Doyle
8. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” — Mary L. Trump
9. “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth” — Brian Stetler
10. “How to Be an Antiracist!” — Ibram X Kendi
