Movies
Box office
1. Tenet
2. The New Mutants
3. Unhinged
4. Bill & Ted Face the Music
5. Words on Bathroom Walls
6. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Watched at Home
1. Yellowstone: Season One
2. Yellowstone: Season Two
3. Yellowstone: Season Three
4. The Tax Collector
5. The King of Staten Island
6. Black Panther
7. Trolls: World Tour
8. Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection
9. 42
10. The Silencing
Music
Hot tunes
1. WAP — Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. Dynamite — BTS
3. Laugh Now Cry Later — Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. Rockstar — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
5. Blinding Lights — The Weeknd
6. Mood — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
7. Watermelon Sugar — Harry Styles
8. Whats Poppin — Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tony Lanez and Lil Wayne
9. Savage Love — Jawish 685 x Jason Derulo
10. Popstar - DJ Khaled Featuring Drake
Top Country
1. Lovin’ On You - Luke Combs
2. One of Them Girls - Lee Brice
3. Cool Again - Kane Brown
4. Got What I Got - Jason Aldean
5. Some Girls - Jameson Rodgers
6. I Called Mama - Tim McGraw
7. God Whispered Your Name - Keith Urban
8. Everywhere But On - Matt Stell
9. Lonely If You Are - Chase Rice
10. One Beer - Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
Books
1. Dog Man: Grime and Punishment: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #9), Volume 9 - Dav Pilkey
2.All the Devils Are Here - Louise Penny
3. Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady - Stephanie Winston Wolkoff
4. Midnight Sun — Stephenie Meyer
5. The Harbinger II: The Return - Jonathan Cahn
6. Logan Likes Mary Anne! (the Baby-Sitters Club graphic novel #8) - Ann M. Martin
7. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure — Jeff Kinney
8. Elena Ferrante - New Novel - Elena Ferrante
9. Untamed — Glennon Doyle
10. Big Preschool — School Zone Publishing
