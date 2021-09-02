Movies
Box office
1. "Candyman" ($22.3 million)
2. "Free Guy" ($13.5 million)
3. PAW Patrol: The Movie ($6.6 million)
4. "Jungle Cruise" ($5 million)
5. "Don't Breathe 2" ($2.8 million)
6. "The Suicide Squad" ($2 million)
7. "The Protege" ($1.6 million)
8. "The Night House" ($1.2 million)
9. "Black Widow" ($855,000)
10. "Old" ($830,000
Watched at Home
1. "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"
2. "Wrath of Man"
3. "A Quiet Place: Part II"
4. "Luca"
5. "Mortal Kombat"
6. “Nobody"
7. "Pig"
8. "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway"
9. "Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection"
10. "Godzilla vs. Kong"
Music
Hot tunes
1. "Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber
2. "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
3. “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
4. "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
5. "Industry Baby" - Ll Nas X& Jack Harlow
6. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
7. “Butter” - BTS
8. "Deja Vu" - Olivia Rodrigo
9. "Monetero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
10. "Save Your Tears" - The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
Top Country
1. "Waves" - Luke Bryan
2. "Things A Man Oughta Know" - Lainey Wilson
3. "Country Again" - Thomas Rhett
4. "You Time" - Scotty McCreery
5. "We Didn't Have Much" - Justin Moore
6. "Cold Beer Calling My Name" - Jameson Rodgers
7. "Memory I Don't Mess With" - Lee Brice
8. "My Boy" - Elvie Shane
9. "Glad You Exist" - Dan + Shay
10. "I Was On A Boat That Day" - Old Dominion
Books
1. "American Marxism" - Mark R. Levin
2. "Bloodless" - Douglas Preston, Lincoln Child
3. "Billy Summers" - Stephen King
4. "The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism" - Tucker Carlson
5. "It Ends With Us" - Colleen Hoover
6. "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam" - Vivek Ramaswamy
7. "Complications" - Danielle Steel
8. "The Noise" - James Patterson, JD Baker
9. "The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal" - Mary L. Trump
10. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" - Taylor Jenkins Reid
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.