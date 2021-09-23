Movies
Box office
1. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" ($21.7 million)
2. "Free Guy" ($5.2 million)
3. "Cry Macho" ($4.5 million)
4. "Candyman" ($3.5 million)
5. "Malignant" ($2.6 million)
6. "Cop Shop" ($2.3 million)
7. "Jungle Cruise" ($2 million)
8. "PAW Patrol: The Movie" ($1.7 million)
9. "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" ($675,000)
10. "Don't Breathe 2" ($665,000)
Watched at Home
1. "Justice League"
2. "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"
3. "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway"
4. "A Quiet Place: Part II"
5. "The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It"
6. “Wrath of Man"
7. "Rick and Morty: Season Five"
8. "Boss Baby 2"
9. "Spirit Untamed"
10. "Nobody"
Music
Hot tunes
1. "Stay" - The Kid LAROI & Justin Beiber
2. "Way 2 Sexy" - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
3. "Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
4. "Knife Talk" - Drake featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat
5. "Fancy Like" - Walker Hayes
6. "Industry Baby" - Ll Nas X& Jack Harlow
7. “Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo
8. "Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat featuring SZA
9. “Levitating” - Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby
10. "Girls Want Girls" - Drake featuring Lil Baby
Top Country
1. "Things A Man Oughta Know" - Lainey Wilson
2. "You Time" - Scotty McCreery
3. "Cold Beer Calling My Name" - Jameson Rodgers
4. "Memory I Don't Mess With" - Lee Brice
5. "Waves" - Luke Bryan
6. "If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean/Carrie Underwood
7. "My Boy" - Elvie Shane
8. "Country Again" - Thomas Rhett
9. "Chasing After You" = Ryan Hurd w/ Maren Morris
10. "I Was On A Boat That Day" - Old Dominion
Books
1. "Beautiful World, Where Are You" - Sally Rooney
2. "American Marxism" - Mark R. Levin
3. "My Hero Academia, Vol. 29" - Kohei Horikoshi
4. "Forgotten in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel" - J.D. Robb
5. "It Ends With Us" - Colleen Hoover
6. "Kristy and the Snobs: A Graphic Novel (Baby-Sitters Club #10) - Ann M. Martin
7. "The Hawthorne Legacy" - Jennifer Lynn Barnes
8. "Little Blue Truck's Halloween" - Alice Schertle
9. "Billy Summers" - Stephen King
10. "The American Experiment: Dialogues on a Dream" - David M. Rubenstein
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.