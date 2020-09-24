Movies
Box office
1. Tenet
2. The New Mutants
3. Infidel
4. Unhinged
5. The Broken Hearts Gallery
6. We Collided
7. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run After
8. Bill & Ted Face the Music
9. Alone
10. Words on Bathroom Walls
Watched at Home
1. Yellowstone: Season One
2. Yellowstone: Season Three
3. Yellowstone: Season Two
4. The King of Staten Island
5. The Tax Collector
6. Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection
7. Guest House
8. Trolls: World Tour
9. 42
10. Irresistible
Music
Hot tunes
1. WAP — Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
2. Dynamite — BTS
3. Laugh Now Cry Later — Drake featuring Lil Durk
4. Rockstar — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
5. Blinding Lights — The Weeknd
6. Mood — 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
7. Watermelon Sugar — Harry Styles
8. Savage Love — Jawish 685 x Jason Derulo
9. Before You Go — Lewis Capaldi
10. Whats Poppin — Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tony Lanez and Lil Wayne
Top Country
1. Lovin’ On You - Luke Combs
2. One of Them Girls - Lee Brice
3. Cool Again - Kane Brown
4. Got What I Got - Jason Aldean
5. Some Girls - Jameson Rodgers
6. I Called Mama - Tim McGraw
7. Everywhere But On - Matt Stell
8. Lonely If You Are - Chase Rice
9. One Beer - Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
10. Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton/Gwenn Stefani
Books
1. Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump — Michael Cohen
2.All the Devils Are Here - Louise Penny Dog Man: Grime and Punishment: From the Creator of Captain Underpants (Dog Man #9), Volume 9 - Dav Pilkey
3. Midnight Sun — Stephenie Meyer
4. Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day —Jay Shetty
5. Killing Crazy Horse: The Merciless Indian Wars in America — Bill O’Reilly
6. Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss — Jenna Bush Hager
7. Live Free or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink — Sean Hannity
8. Speaking for Myself: Faith, Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives Inside the Trump White House — Sarah Huckabee Sanders
9. Shadows in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel (in Death, Book 51) — J D Robb
10. The Harbinger II: The Return - Jonathan Cahn
