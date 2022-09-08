Film Box Office

Zendaya arrives at the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at the Regency Village Theater on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. The first “National Cinema Day” nationwide promotion appeared to work with the highest-attended day of 2022, drawing an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, according to The Cinema Foundation. The top performing titles for the day included “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “DC League of Super Pets” and “Bullet Train.”

