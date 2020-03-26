Movies
Box office
No results. Theaters closed.
DVD rentals
1. “Jumanji: The Next Level:
2. “Spies in Disguise”
3. “Knifes Out”
4. “Uncut Gems”
5. “Charlie’s Angels”
6. “Frozen II“
7. “Bombshell”
8. “Midway”
9. “Ford v Ferrari”
10. ”21 Bridges”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “The Box” — Roddy Ricch
2. “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
3. “Life is Good” — Future Featuring Drake
4. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
5. “Circles” — Post Mallone
6. “Baby Pluto” — Lil Uzi Vert
7. “Roxanne” — Arizona Zervas
8. “Lo Mein” — Lil Uzi Vert
9. “Silly Watch” — Lil Uzi Vert
10. “Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
Books
1. “Untamed“ — Glennon Doyle
2. “The Mirror & the Light” — Hillary Mantel
3. “Get Out of Your Own Way: A Skeptic’s Guide to Growth and Fulfillment” —Dave Hollis
4. “The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable” — Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt
5. “Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the the Fit52 Life” — Carrie Underwood
6. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” — Erik Larson
7. “Journey of the Pharaohs” — Clive Cussler, Graham Brown
8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
9. “Dog Man #8” — Dav Pikey
10. “Chain of Gold” — Cassandra Clare
