Movies
Box office
1. “Bad Boys for Life” ($34 million)
2. “1917” ($15.8 million)
3. “Doolittle” ($12.5 million)
4. “The Gentlemen” ($11.03 million)
5. “Jumanji: The Next Level” ($7.9 million)
6. “The Turning” ($7.3 million)
7. “Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker” ($5.17 million)
8. “Little Women” ($4.7 million)
9. “Just Mercy” ($4.05 million)
10. “Knives Out” ($3.65 million)
DVD rentals
1. “Gemini Man”
2. “Joker”
3. “Maleficent”
4. “Zombieland: Double Tap”
5. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
6. “Jexi”
7. “Hustlers”
8. “Rambo: Last Blood”
9. “Abominable”
10. “The Addams Family”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “The Box” — Roddy Ricch
2. “Life is Good” — Future Featuring Drake
3. “Circles” — Post Mallone
4. “Memories” — Maroon 5
5. “Lose You to Love Me” — Selena Gomez
6. “Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capald
7. “10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
8. “Dance Monkey” — Tones And I
9. “Roxanne” — Arizona Zervas
10. “Yummy” — Justin Bieber
Books
1. “Leadership Strategy and Tactics: Field Manual“ — Jocko Willink
2. Dog Man #8” — Dav Pilkey
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
4. “Lost” — James Patterson, James O’Born
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” — Charlie Mackesy
6. “The Conference of the Birds: — Ransom Riggs
7. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book #14” — Jeff Kinney
8. “Grumpy Monkey” — Suzanne Lang
9. “Eat What You Love: Restaurant Favorites: Classic and Craveworthy Recipes Low in Sugar, Fat, and Calories” — Marlene Koch
10. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” — Bryan Stevenson
