Movies
Box office
1. “Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker” ($72 million)
2. “Jumanji: The Next Level” ($35.3 million)
3. “Little Women” ($16.525 million)
4. “Frozen II” ($16.5 million)
5. “Spies in Disguise” ($13.2 million)
6. “Knives Out” ($9.7 million)
7. “Uncut Gems” ($9.5 million)
8. “Cats” ($4.8 million)
9. “Bombshell” ($4.7 million)
10. “Richard Jewell” ($3 million)
DVD rentals
1. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
2. “Hustlers”
3. “Angel Has Fallen”
4. “Good Boys”
5. “Fast & Furious presents Hobbs & Shaw”
6. “The Lion King”
7. “Ready or Not”
8. “The Angry Birds 2 Movie”
9. “Toy Story 4”
10. “Dora and the Lost City of Gold”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “All I Want for Christmas is You” — Mariah Carey
2. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” — Brenda Lee
3. “Circles” — Post Mallone
4. “Roxanne” — Arizona Zervas
5. “Futsal Shuffle 2020” — Lil Uzi Vert
6. “A Holly Jolly Christmas” — Burl Ives
7. “Memories” — Maroon 5
8. “Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capald
9. “Jingle Bell Rock” — Bobby Helms
10. “Good As Hell” — Lizzo
Books
1. “Dog Man #8” — Dav Pilkey
2. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book #14” — Jeff Kinney
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
4. “The Guardians” — John Grisham
5. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 120 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating” — Ree Drummond
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” — Charlie Mackesy
7. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” — Dav Pilkey
8. “Guts” — Raina Telgemeier
9. “The Try Not to Laugh Challenge - Would You Rather? - EWW Edition: Funny, Silly, Wacky, Wild and Completely Eww Worthy Scenarios for Boys, Girls, Kids” — Crazy Corey
10. “Guinness World Records 2020” — Guinness World Records
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.