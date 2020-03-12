Movies
Box office
1. “Onward“ ($40 million)
2. “The Invisible Man” ($15.15 million)
3. “The Way Back” ($8.5 million)
4. “Sonic the Hedgehog” ($8 million)
5. “Call of the Wild” ($7 million)
6. “Emma.” ($5 million)
7. “Bad Boys for Life” ($3.05 million)
8. “Birds of Prey” ($2.16 million)
9. “Impractical Jokers: The Movie” ($1.85 million)
10. “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising” ($1.53 million)
DVD rentals
1. “Frozen II”
2. “Knifes Out”
3. “Midway”
4. ”21 Bridges”
5. “Ford v Ferrari”
6. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
7. “Queen & Slim”
8. “Joker”
9. “Playing With Fire”
10. “Gemini Man”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “The Box” — Roddy Ricch
2. “Life is Good” — Future Featuring Drake
3. “Circles” — Post Mallone
4. “On” — BTS
5. “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
6. “Roxanne” — Arizona Zervas
7. “Dance Monkey” — Tones And I
8. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
9. “Memories” — Maroon 5
10. “Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capald
Books
1. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” — Erik Larson
2. “Blindside” — James Patterson, James O’Born
3. ”Green Eggs and Ham” — Dr. Seuss
4. “The Mamba Mentallity: How I Play” — Kobe Bryant, Author, Phil Jackson, Introduction by, Pau Gasol, Foreword by, Andrew D Bernstein, Photographer
5. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” — Dr. Seuss
6. Dog Man #8” — Dav Pilkey
7. “The Cat in the Hat” — Dr. Seuss
8. “Uncommon Valor: A Story of Family, Courage, and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima” — Martha MacCallum
9. “The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+: Winning Strategies to Make Your Money Last a Lifetime” — Suzy Orman
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
