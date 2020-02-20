Movies
Box office
1. “Sonic the Hedgehog” ($57 million)
2. “Birds of Prey” ($17.11 million)
3. ”Fantasy Island” ($12.4 million)
4. “The Photograph” ($12.27 million)
5. “Bad Boys for Life” ($11.3 million)
6. “1917” ($8.09 million)
7. “Jumanji: The Next Level” ($5.7 million)
8. “Parasite” ($5.5 million)
9. “Doolittle” ($5.05 million)
10. “Downhill” ($4.67 million)
DVD rentals
1. “Playing With Fire:
2. “Terminator: Dark Fate”
3. “Doctor Sleep”
4. “Joker”
5. “Gemini Man:
6. “Zombieland: Double Tap”
7. “Harriet”
8. “Maleficent”
9. “The Addams Family”
10. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “The Box” — Roddy Ricch
2. “Life is Good” — Future Featuring Drake
3. “Circles” — Post Mallone
4. “Memories” — Maroon 5
5. “Dance Monkey” — Tones And I
6. “Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capald
7. “Roxanne” — Arizona Zervas
8. “10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
9. “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
10. “Everything I Wanted” - Billie Eilish
Books
1. “A Very Stable Genuis: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” — Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig
2. “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite” — Peter Schweizer
3. “American Dirt” — Jeanine Cummins
4. Dog Man #8” — Dav Pilkey
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” — Charlie Mackesy
7. “Vendetta Road” — Christine Feehan
8. “Get Out of Your Head: Stopping the Spiral of Toxic Thoughts” — Jennie Allen
9. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book #14” — Jeff Kinney
10. “Grumpy Monkey” — Suzanne Lang
