Movies
Box office
1. “1917” ($36.5 million)
2. “Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker” ($15 million)
3. “Jumanji: The Next Level” ($14 million)
4. “Like a Boss” ($10 million)
5. “Just Mercy” ($10 million)
6. “Little Women” ($7.65 million)
7. “Underwater” ($7 million)
8. “Frozen II” ($5.76 million)
9. “Knives Out” ($5.72 million)
10. “Spies in Disguise” ($5.1 million)
DVD rentals
1. “It Chapter Two”
2. “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”
3. “Hustlers”
4. “Angel Has Fallen”
5. “The Lion King”
6. “Fast & Furious presents Hobbs & Shaw”
7. “Dora and the Lost City of Gold”
8. “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
9. “Good Boys”
10. “Overcomer”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Circles” — Post Mallone
2. “Memories” — Maroon 5
3. “The Box” — Roddy Ricch
4. “Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capald
5. “Roxanne” — Arizona Zervas
6. “Good As Hell” — Lizzo
7. “Dance Monkey” — Tones And I
8. “Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott
9. “10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
10. “Lose You to Love Me” — Selena Gomez
Books
1. “Dog Man #8” — Dav Pilkey
2. “The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100” — Dan Buettner
3. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book #14” — Jeff Kinney
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” — Charlie Mackesy
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
6. “The Guardians” — John Grisham
7. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 120 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating” — Ree Drummond
8. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” — Dav Pilkey
9. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice” — Michelle Obama
10. “Guts” — Raina Telgemeier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.