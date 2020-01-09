Movies
Box office
1. “Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker” ($33.7 million)
2. “Jumanji: The Next Level” ($26.5 million)
3. “Little Women” ($13.6 million)
4. “The Grudge” ($11.3 million)
5. “Frozen II” ($11.29 million)
6. “Spies in Disguise” ($10 million)
7. “Knives Out” ($9 million)
8. “Uncut Gems” ($7.8 million)
9. “Bombshell” ($4 million)
10. “Cats” ($2.6 million)
DVD rentals
1. “Hustlers”
2. “Judy”
3. “Angel Has Fallen”
4. “Overcomer”
5. “Downton Abbey”
6. “The Lion King”
7. “Good Boys”
8. “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
9. “Fast & Furious presents Hobbs & Shaw”
10. “Toy Story 4”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “All I Want for Christmas is You” — Mariah Carey
2. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” — Brenda Lee
3. “Jingle Bell Rock” — Bobby Helms
4. “A Holly Jolly Christmas” — Burl Ives
5. “Circles” — Post Mallone
6. “Roxanne” — Arizona Zervas
7. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” — Andy Williams
8. “Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capald
9. “Memories” — Maroon 5
10. “Good As Hell” — Lizzo
Books
1. “Dog Man #8” — Dav Pilkey
2. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book #14” — Jeff Kinney
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
4. “The Guardians” — John Grisham
5. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 120 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating” — Ree Drummond
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” — Charlie Mackesy
7. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” — Dav Pilkey
8. “Guts” — Raina Telgemeier
9. “The Try Not to Laugh Challenge - Would You Rather? - EWW Edition: Funny, Silly, Wacky, Wild and Completely Eww Worthy Scenarios for Boys, Girls, Kids” — Crazy Corey
10. “Guinness World Records 2020” — Guinness World Records
