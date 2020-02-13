Movies
Box office
1. “Birds of Prey” ($33.25 million)
2. “Bad Boys for Life” ($12 million)
3. “1917” ($9 million)
4. “Doolittle” ($6.6 million)
5. “Jumanji: The Next Level” ($5.53 million)
6. The Gentlemen” ($4.18 million)
7. “Gretel & Hansel” ($3.51 million)
8. “Knives Out” ($2.35 million)
9. “Little Women” ($2.25 million)
10. “Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker” ($2.23 million)
DVD rentals
1. “Terminator: Dark Fate”
2. “Zombieland: Double Tap”
3. “Gemini Man”
4. “Joker”
5. “Harriet”
6. “Maleficent”
7. “The Addams Family”
8. “Black and Blue”
9. “Motherless Brooklyn”
10. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “The Box” — Roddy Ricch
2. “Life is Good” — Future Featuring Drake
3. “Circles” — Post Mallone
4. “Memories” — Maroon 5
5. “Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capald
6. “10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
7. “Dance Monkey” — Tones And I
8. “Roxanne” — Arizona Zervas
9. “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
10. “Everything I Wanted” - Billie Eilish
Books
1. “A Very Stable Genuis: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” — Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig
2. “American Dirt” — Jeanine Cummins
3. “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite” — Peter Schweizer
4. Dog Man #8” — Dav Pilkey
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” — Charlie Mackesy
7. “Lost” — James Patterson, James O’Born
8. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book #14” — Jeff Kinney
9. “Grumpy Monkey” — Suzanne Lang
10. “Leadership Strategy and Tactics: Field Manual“ — Jocko Willink
