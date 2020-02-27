Movies
Box office
1. “Sonic the Hedgehog” ($26.3 million)
2. “Call of the Wild” ($24.82 million)
3. “Birds of Prey” ($7 million)
4. “Brahms: The Boy II” ($5.9 million)
5. “Bad Boys for Life” ($5.86 million)
6. “1917” ($4.4 million)
7. “Fantasy Island” ($4.18 million)
8. “Parasite” (3.12 million)
9. ”Jumanji: The Next Level” ($3 million)
10. “The Photograph” ($2.8 million)
DVD rentals
1. “Ford v Ferrari”
2. “Playing With Fire”
3. “Joker”
4. “Doctor Sleep”
5. “Terminator: Dark Fate”
6. “Gemini Man:
7. “Zombieland: Double Tap”
8. “Midway”
9. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
10. “Maleficent”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “The Box” — Roddy Ricch
2. “Life is Good” — Future Featuring Drake
3. “Circles” — Post Mallone
4. “Memories” — Maroon 5
5. “Dance Monkey” — Tones And I
6. “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
7. “Roxanne” — Arizona Zervas
8. “Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capald
9. “10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
10. “Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
Books
1. “Llama Llama I Love You”— Anna Dewdney
2. Dog Man #8” — Dav Pilkey
3. “Open Book” — Jessica Simpson
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” — Charlie Mackesy
6. “American Dirt” — Jeanine Cummins
7. “Love from the Very Hungry Caterpillar” — Eric Carle
8. “Happy Valentine’s Day, Mouse” — Laura Joffe Numeroff
9. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book #14” — Jeff Kinney
10. “A Very Stable Genuis: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” — Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig
