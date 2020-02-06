Movies
Box office
1. “Bad Boys for Life” ($17.68 million)
2. “1917” ($9.66 million)
3. “Doolittle” ($7.7 million)
4. “Gretel & Hansel” ($6.05 million)
5. The Gentlemen” ($6.01 million)
6. “Jumanji: The Next Level” ($6 million)
7. “Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker” ($3.19 million)
8. “The Turning” ($3.05 million)
9. “Little Women” ($3.02 million)
10. “The Rhythm Section” ($2.8 million)
DVD rentals
1. “Zombieland: Double Tap”
2. “Gemini Man”
3. “The Addams Family”
4. “Joker”
5. “Maleficent”
6. “Terminator: Dark Fate”
7. “Black and Blue”
8. “Countdown”
9. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
10. “Hustlers”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “The Box” — Roddy Ricch
2. “Life is Good” — Future Featuring Drake
3. “Godzilla” — Eminem Featuring Juice WRLD
4. “Circles” — Post Mallone
5. “Memories” — Maroon 5
6. “10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
7. “Dance Monkey” — Tones And I
8. “Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capald
9. “Roxanne” — Arizona Zervas
10. “Lose You to Love Me” — Selena Gomez
Books
1. “A Very Stable Genuis: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” — Philip Rucker, Carol Leonnig
2. “American Dirt” — Jeanine Cummins
3. “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite” — Peter Schweizer
4. Dog Man #8” — Dav Pilkey
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” — Charlie Mackesy
7. “Lost” — James Patterson, James O’Born
8. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book #14” — Jeff Kinney
9. “Grumpy Monkey” — Suzanne Lang
10. “Leadership Strategy and Tactics: Field Manual“ — Jocko Willink
