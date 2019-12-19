Movies
Box office
1. “Jumanji: The Next Level” ($60 million)
2. “Frozen II” ($19 million)
3. “Knives Out” ($9.25 million)
4. “Richard Jewell” ($5 million)
5. “Black Christmas” ($4.4 million)
6. “Ford v Ferrari” ($4 million)
7. “Queen & Slim” ($3.6 million)
8. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” ($3.35 million)
9. “Dark Waters” ($2 million)
10. “21 Bridges” ($1.2 million)
DVD rentals
1. “Good Boys”
2. “The Lion King”
3. “Fast & Furious presents Hobbs & Shaw”
4. “The Angry Birds 2 Movie”
5. “Dora and the Lost City of Gold”
6. “Toy Story 4”
7. “47 Meters Down: Uncaged”
8. “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”
9. “Spider-Man Far From Home”
10. “The Art of Racing in the Rain”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “Heartless” — The Weekend
2. “Circles” — Post Mallone
3. “All I Want for Christmas is You” — Mariah Carey
4. “Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capald
5. “Memories” — Maroon 5
6. “Good As Hell” — Lizzo
7. “Roxanne” — Arizona Zervas
8. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” — Brenda Lee
9. “Lose You To Love Me” — Selena Gomez
10. “10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Books
1. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book #14” — Jeff Kinney
2. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” — Dav Pilkey
3. “The Rise of Magicks: Chronicles of the One, Book 3” — Nora Roberts
4. “Criss Cross” — James Patterson
5. “Disney 5-Minute Christmas Stories” — Disney Storybook Artists
6. “The Guardians” — John Grisham
7. “Guts” — Raina Telgemeier
8. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 120 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating” — Ree Drummond
9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
10. “Guinness World Records 2020” — Guinness World Records
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.