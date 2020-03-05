Movies
Box office
1. “The Invisible Man” ($29 million)
2. “Sonic the Hedgehog” ($16 million)
3. “Call of the Wild” ($13.2 million)
4. “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising” ($5.11 million)
5. “Bad Boys for Life” ($4.3 million)
6. “Birds of Prey” ($4.1 million)
7. “Impractical Jokers: The Movie” ($3.55 million)
8. “1917” ($2.67 million)
9. “”Brahms: The Boy II” ($2.622 million)
10. “Fantasy Island” ($2.33 million)
DVD rentals
1. “Midway”
2. ”21 Bridges”
3. “Ford v Ferrari”
4. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
5. “Knifes Out”
6. “Playing With Fire”
7. “Joker”
8. “”Jojo Rabbit“
9. “Doctor Sleep”
10. “Terminator: Dark Fate”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “The Box” — Roddy Ricch
2. “Life is Good” — Future Featuring Drake
3. “Circles” — Post Mallone
4. “Dance Monkey” — Tones And I
5. “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
6. “Roxanne” — Arizona Zervas
7. “Memories” — Maroon 5
8. “Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capald
9. “Intentions” — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
10. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
Books
1. “The Mamba Mentallity: How I Play” — Kobe Bryant, Author, Phil Jackson, Introduction by, Pau Gasol, Foreword by, Andrew D Bernstein, Photographer
2. Dog Man #8” — Dav Pilkey
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
4. “American Dirt” — Jeanine Cummins
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” — Charlie Mackesy
6. “Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction” — David Enrich
7. ”Green Eggs and Ham” — Dr. Suess
8. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book #14” — Jeff Kinney
9. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” — Dr. Suess
10. “Chasing Cassandra: The Ravenels” — Lisa Kleypas
