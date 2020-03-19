Movies
Box office
1. “Onward“ ($10.53 million)
2. “I Still Believe” ($9.5 million)
3. “Bloodshot” ($9.3 million)
4. “The Invisible Man” ($6 million)
5. “The Hunt” ($5.32 million)
6. “Sonic the Hedgehog” ($2.8 million)
7. “The Way Back” ($2.42 million)
8. “Call of the Wild” ($2.24 million)
9. “Emma.” ($1.37 million)
10. “Bad Boys for Life” ($1.1 million)
DVD rentals
1. “Frozen II”
2. “Knifes Out”
3. “Midway”
4. “Queen & Slim”
5. “Ford v Ferrari”
6. ”21 Bridges”
7. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
8. “Joker”
9. “Spies in Disguise”
10. “Dark Waters”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “The Box” — Roddy Ricch
2. “Life is Good” — Future Featuring Drake
3. “Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
4. “Circles” — Post Mallone
4. “On” — BTS
5. “Stupid Love” — Lady Gaga
6. “Roxanne” — Arizona Zervas
8. “Dance Monkey” — Tones And I
7. “Blinding Lights” — The Weeknd
9. “Memories” — Maroon 5
10. “Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
Books
1. “Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the the Fit52 Life” — Carrie Underwood
2. “House of Earth and Blood” — Sarah J. Maas
3. “Chain of Gold” — Cassandra Clare
4. ”Green Eggs and Ham” — Dr. Seuss
5. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” — Erik Larson
6. “The Maga Doctrine: The Only Ideas That Will Win the Future” — Charlie Kirk
7. “Dragonslayer (Wings of Fire: Legends) — Tui T. Sutherland
8. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” — Dr. Seuss
9. “The Mamba Mentallity: How I Play” — Kobe Bryant, Author, Phil Jackson, Introduction by, Pau Gasol, Foreword by, Andrew D Bernstein, Photographer
10. “The Numbers Game” — Danielle Steel
