Movies
Box office
1. “Bad Boys for Life: ($62.15 million)
2. “1917” ($22 million)
3. “Doolittle” ($21.95 million)
4. “Jumanji: The Next Level” ($9.65 million)
5. “Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker” (8.3 million)
6. “Little Women” ($6.35 million)
7. “Just Mercy” ($5.77 million)
8. “Knives Out” ($4.32 million)
9. “Like a Boss” ($4 million)
10. “Frozen II” ($3.9 million)
DVD rentals
1. “Abominable”
2. “Rambo: Last Blood”
3. “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood”
4. “It Chapter Two”
5. “Hustlers”
6. “Ad Astra”
7. “Primal”
8. “Angel Has Fallen”
9. “The Lion King”
10. “Fast & Furious presents Hobbs & Shaw”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “The Box” — Roddy Ricch
2. “Yummy” — Justin Bieber
3. “Circles” — Post Mallone
4. “Memories” — Maroon 5
5. “10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
6. “Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capald
7. “Dance Monkey” — Tones And I
8. “Good As Hell” — Lizzo
9. “Roxanne” — Arizona Zervas
10. “Lose You to Love Me” — Selena Gomez
Books
1. “Dog Man #8” — Dav Pilkey
2. “The Defined Dish Wholesome Weeknights: Whole30 Endorsed, 100 Real Food Recipes That Work for Everyday Life” — Alex Snodgrass
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
4. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book #14” — Jeff Kinney
5. “The Night Before Christmas” — Clement Clarke Moore
6. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” — Charlie Mackesy
7. “Grumpy Monkey” — Suzanne Lang
8. “The Guardians” — John Grisham
9. “The Ultimate Instant Pot cookbook: Foolproof, Quick & Easy 800 Instant Pot Recipes for Beginners and Advanced Users” — Simon Rush
10. “Educated: A Memoir” — Tara Westover
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.