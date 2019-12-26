Movies
Box office
1. “Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker” ($175.5 million)
2. “Jumanji: The Next Level” ($26 million)
3. “Frozen II” ($12.3 million)
4. “Cats” ($6.5 million)
5. “Knives Out” ($6.1 million)
6. “Bombshell” ($5.075 million)
7. “Richard Jewell” ($2.56 million)
8. “Queen & Slim” ($1.85 million)
9. “Black Christmas” ($1.8 million)
10. “Ford v Ferrari” ($1.8 million)
DVD rentals
1. “Angel Has Fallen”
2. “Good Boys”
3. “Fast & Furious presents Hobbs & Shaw”
4. “The Lion King”
5. “Ready or Not”
6. “The Angry Birds 2 Movie”
7. “Toy Story 4”
8. “Dora and the Lost City of Gold”
9. “Spider-Man Far From Home”
10. “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”
Music
Hot tunes
1. “All I Want for Christmas is You” — Mariah Carey
2. “Circles” — Post Mallone
3. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” — Brenda Lee
4. “Someone You Loved” — Lewis Capald
5. “Good As Hell” — Lizzo
6. “Roxanne” — Arizona Zervas
7. “Memories” — Maroon 5
8. “Lucid Dreams” — Juice WRLD
9. “Dance Monkey” — Tones and I
10. “A Holly Jolly Christmas” — Burl Ives
Books
1. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book #14” — Jeff Kinney
2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 120 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating” — Ree Drummond
3. “The Guardians” — John Grisham
4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” — Delia Owens
5. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” — Charlie Mackesy
6. “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” — Dav Pilkey
7. “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition” — J.K. Rowling
8. “Criss Cross” — James Patterson
9. “The Elf of the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition” — Carol V. Aebersold and Chanda A. Bell
10. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” — Dr. Seuss
