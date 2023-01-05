THEATER/FILM
“Hairspray,” a musical celebration of the ‘60s, hits the stage at The Benedum Center in Pittsburgh with performances running from Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 8. For tickets or performances times, visit trustarts.org.
“Dragons and Mythical Beasts,” a family-friendly show for all ages, comes to the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Tickets are available at trustarts.org.
“Llama Llama – Live!” comes to the stage at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 14, with shows at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The 60-minute show is recommended for children ages 3 and up. Tickets are available at trustarts.org.
“Dancing with the Stars: Live!” brings the hit television show’s ballroom dancing pros live to perform at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 8 p.m. “The Bachelorette’s” Gabby Windey will be a special guest star in the show. For tickets, visit trustarts.org.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Performances for the 2022-23 season include: Steve Valentine in “Life and Other Deceptions” from Jan. 4 through Feb. 12; Noah Sonnie in “Trust No One” from March 1-April 9; Lucy Darling in “Indulgence” from May 3-June 11 and Jimmy Ichihana in “The Cards” from July 5-Aug. 13. Performances run Wednesday through Sundays weekly. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
ART/EXHIBITS
“American Perspectives: Stories from the American Folk Art Museum” will be exhibited at the Frick Art Museum in Point Breeze through Sunday, Jan. 8. A first for the Frick, this exhibit, organized by the American Folk Art Museum in New York, examines the continuum of self-taught art across time and place, from the founding of the United States to the present. For additional information, go online to thefrickpittsburgh.org.
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art exhibit “Forest of Symbols” is running through February. The installation of five paintings for the exhibit shows the symbolism movement’s influence as it developed in this country from the early to mid-20th century. “Forest of Symbols” is on view in the Robertshaw Gallery in the museum at 221 North Main Street, Greensburg, Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
“Andy Warhol’s Social Network: ‘Interview,’ Television and Portraits” is now open at the Andy Warhol Museum. The exhibit runs through Feb. 20 and looks at the cross-section between Warhol’s longest running project, Interview magazine, his portrait commissions and his ventures in television with “Fashion,” “Warhol TV” and “Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes.” A free public opening celebration is planned for opening day starting at 8 p.m. Reservations are required at warhol.org.
The 27th Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts will be held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley through Feb. 5. The exhibition features work by artists from 19 southwestern counties of Pennsylvania in a variety of media. SAMA will host an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The reception is open to the public free of charge. For more information, call the museum at 724-238-6015.
The Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, 100 Ridge Avenue, Washington, is open for the season. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. See the website duncan-miller.org for more details.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
MUSIC & COMEDY
Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti, a 2016 “America’s Got Talent” alum, will perform in concert at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at thepalacetheatre.org, with a special meet-and-greet opportunity available for purchase separately.
The New York Bee Gees are set to disco out at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale at thepalacetheatre.org.
Get the Led Out, a Led Zeppelin cover band, is giving performances on Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14, at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg. Performances are at 8 p.m. both nights. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Trust Cabaret at the O’Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh has a number of artists slated to perform during its 2022-23 season. Shows, all slated for Mondays, include LaChanze on Feb. 6, Carole J. Bufford on March 27 and Norm Lewis on May 8. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
MISC.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
