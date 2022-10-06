THEATER/FILM
“Captain Louie Jr.,” a production in partnership with the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, comes to Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg Thursday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. A second performance will be held Saturday at 2 p.m., and there will be a 2 p.m. show on Sunday, Oct. 9. For tickets, visit littlake.org.
“The Play That Goes Wrong,” a farce that’s part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, is coming to the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center Friday, Oct. 7 at Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
“Off the Record XXII,” a musical satire, will return live on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh. The show raises money for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, poking fun at local news and newsmakers. KDKA’s Ken Rice will emcee the show. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Visit trustarts.org for more information.
A “Silence of the Lambs” night will be held at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Oakland on Friday, Oct. 28 starting at 5:30 p.m. Visitors can watch as a Hannibal Lecter pumpkin is created, visit the museum’s replica cage, get tarot card readings and more. At 7:30 p.m., “The Silence of the Lambs” will be shown in the auditorium. Tickets and additional information are available at SoldiersAndSailorsHall.org.
“Frozen,” a musical based on the Disney movie, will be presented at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh Wednesday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 16. For ticket information, visit trustarts.org.
“Sugar Hill: The Ellington Strayhorn Nutcracker” is a reimagining of “The Nutcracker,” celebrating the jazz heartbeat of Harlem in Sugar Hill. The performance runs from Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
“Rocky Bleier: The Play,” featuring four-time Super Bowl champion Rocky Bleier sharing stories about his life and experiences, will be at the State Theatre in Uniontown on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. For more information, visit statetheatre.info.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Performances for the 2022-23 season include: Harry Evans in “The Enchanted Cards of Buenos Aires” from Nov. 2-Dec. 4; Ran’D Shine in “Evidence of Things Unseen” from Dec. 7-30; Steve Valentine in “Life and Other Deceptions” from Jan. 4 through Feb. 12; Noah Sonnie in “Trust No One” from March 1-April 9; Lucy Darling in “Indulgence” from May 3-June 11 and Jimmy Ichihana in “The Cards” from July 5-Aug. 13. Performances run Wednesday through Sundays weekly. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
“Hadestown,” the Tony Award-winning musical of mythical proportions, will be performed at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 20. The show tells the stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and Persephone in a musical tale of faith, fear and love. Tickets are now on sale through trustarts.org.
“Master Chef Junior Live!” brings contestants from the eighth season of the reality show competition to the stage at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Competitors go head-to-head in a live cooking demonstrations and other challenges during the show. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
“Peppa Pig’s Big Adventure” will take place at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. The live musical experience includes Peppa, Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
ART/EXHIBITS
The Pittsburgh Watercolor Society’s Aqueous Open 2022 International Exhibition will be held at the Oglebay Institute’s Stifel Fine Arts Center in Wheeling, W.Va., through Saturday, Oct. 29. For additional information, go online to www.pittsburghwatercolorsociety.com.
The exhibit “Pearl Bryan” is at the Media Arts Gallery on the Robert Morris University campus through Monday, Nov. 7. Curated by artist Stephen Chalmers, it looks at the life of Pearl Bryan, who was murdered and decapitated by her lover in Kentucky in 1896. The murder captured the imagination of the country, with daily news coverage of the trial, and resulting in the creation of more than 25 popular folk songs. For additional information, go online to rmu.edu.
“Color, Light and the Outdoors,” an exhibit at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, will be held through Oct. 30. To celebrate the opening of the exhibition, there will be a reception to meet the artists and view the work. The museum is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South in Ligonier. For more information, visit www.sama-art.org, call 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.
“East Meets West: Women Icon Makers of West Ukraine,” featuring artwork of Ukrainian icons, will be on display at the Verostko Center for the Arts on the campus of St. Vincent College in Latrobe through Nov. 18. For other gallery hours or directions, visit verostkocenter.org/visit.
“Andy Warhol’s Social Network: ‘Interview,’ Television and Portraits” is now open at the Andy Warhol Museum. The exhibit runs through Feb. 20 looks at the cross-section between Warhol’s longest running project, Interview magazine, his portrait commissions and his ventures in television with “Fashion,” “Warhol TV” and “Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes.” A free public opening celebration is planned for opening day starting at 8 p.m. Reservations are required at warhol.org.
“The Pittsburgh Left,” now open at the gallery Space in downtown Pittsburgh, looks at how various artists look at the city, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 23. At 707 Penn Gallery, “Use What You Got” is the debut solo exhibit of works created by autodidactic multi-disciplinary artist atiya jones. Currently open, will be at the gallery through Sunday, Nov. 20. Hours at both galleries are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, go online to TrustArts.org.
The Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, 100 Ridge Avenue, Washington, Pa., is open for the season. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. See the website duncan-miller.org for more details.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
MUSIC/COMEDY
The Clarks will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. with opening act Michael Christopher. Tickets are now on sale, and can be purchased at thepalacetheatre.org or by calling 724-836-8000.
Six Gun Sally will perform at Dead Head Winery in Monongahela on Saturday, Oct. 29 at TIME GOES HERE. The band’s repertoire ranges from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Fleetwood Mac. For more information, visit sixgunsallyband.com.
Voicez on Fire, a new show choir comprised of students from Mon Valley schools, will make its debut Oct. 15 at 11:30 am at Chess Park in Monongahela. A second performance is slated for that same day at 4 p.m. at Belle Vernon Community Park.
Old Time Fiddlers will be hosting a special program to celebrate its 50th Anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The program will also pay tribute to Dan Kelly, a local fiddler who started playing as a child and went on to Nashville, playing for Roy Acuff, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson and Clint Black, among others. The program will include a fiddle component which will be played by Champion fiddler Michele Birkby-Vance, a Roy Acuff segment played by the House Band, the Faith Hill portion will include the House Band with Reagan Dally on vocals and Hayley Dally on keyboard, Black Diamond will provide music for the Alan Jackson and Clint Black segment, and Vic King and friends will present the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band segment. The program will end with a Round Robin of fiddlers which was an event legendary to the fiddlers in the 70s and 80s. Performances will take place at the Old Time Fiddlers Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, 120 Pechin Road, Dunbar.
Washington Symphony Orchestra will play at the Olin Fine Arts Center on the campus of Washington & Jefferson College on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at washsym.org or by calling 888-71-TICKETS.
Trust Cabaret at the O’Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh has a number of artists slated to perform during its 2022-23 season. Shows, all slated for Mondays, include Megan Hilty on Nov. 7, LaChanze on Feb. 6, Carole J. Bufford on March 27 and Norm Lewis on May 8. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in Washington presents the band WAR on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Hollywood Meadows Events Center. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with the show at 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit hollywoodmeadows.com.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has several upcoming concerts in October: The Genesis Show: Recreating the Music of Genesis on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.; Three Dog Night with special guest Danny McGaw on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.; Home Free with special guest Casey Barnes, on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza, on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.; Joe Satriani, Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Josh Turner, Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.; Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen, Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.; The Outlaws with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.; Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7:15 p.m.
MISC.
South Park Women’s Club Craft Show will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Broughton Fire Hall, 1030 Cochrans Mill Road, South Park Township. Parking is available at the fire hall and Nativity Church, where shuttle rides are available.
The Houston Pumpkin Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friay and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 at the American Legion Post #902 Picnic Grounds in Houston. The festival includes over 150 food and craft vendors, music, entertainment, children’s activities and a parade. Admission is free.For more information, visit houstonpumpkinfestival.net.
Trick or Trolley and the annual Pumpkin Patch Trolley are coming to the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Washington. The Pumpkin Patch Trolley runs from Friday, Oct. 21 to Sunday, Oct. 23. During Trick or Trolley, children are encouraged to wear costumes and trick or treat at local businesses and organizations stationed throughout the Trolley Museum. Children’s games are also planned, as well as fall-themed refreshments. Both events will be happening 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. For additional information, call 724-228-9256 or go online to www.patrolley.org.
The Fall Arts and Crafts Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greene River Trail in Rices Landing on Saturday, Oct. 15. Food, vendors, crafts and games are among the included attractions. For additional information, call the county recreation department at 724-852-5323.
The Hometown-Homegrown food festival will return to the Senator John Heinz History Center on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can sample an assortment of foods from more than 40 local vendors, including longtime Pittsburgh staples and emerging local businesses. Cooking demonstrations and artisan talks will also be part of the event. Additional information and advance tickets are available at heinzhistorycenter.org/events.
Citizens Library and District Center in Washington will hold a talk about Canonsburg resident Dr. Jonathan Letterman, known for saving thousands of soldiers who may have otherwise died on the Civil War battlefield. Speakers are Richard Schroeder and Francis P. Feyock, both licensed battlefield guides at the Gettysburg National Military Park. The talk will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8. Their talk is presented by the library in conjunction with Funburger Tours, which is planning a motor coach day trip to the Gettysburg battlefield June 3. For more information on the talk, call the library at 724-222-2400.
The Train Gang of Washington County PA will hold an open house event on Saturday, Oct. 8 from noon until 5 p.m. at Washington Crown Center Mall. Fifteen model trains will be running. Free admission, door prizes and more. Trains will also be running on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 5 p.m.
Springs Folk Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The festival features skilled craftsmen and vendors, music, food, displays and activities for children. The Springs Museum will also be open. Admission to the festival is $7 for adults, $4 for children between ages 6 and 18 and children under 5 are free. Visit springspa.org for more information or call 814-442-4594. The festival grounds are located at 1711 Springs Road, Springs.
Phantom Fall Fest at Kennywood in West Mifflin is underway, running on select dates through Oct. 30. Rides are open during the day, and at night, the park features seven haunted houses and four scare zones. For tickets and operation days, visit kennywood.com.
Hallowboo! is underway at Idelwild park in Ligonier on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. The child-friendly days allow little ones to trick-or-treat in Story Book Forrest, talk to costumed characters, ride rides and watch entertainment. For tickets and times, visit idewild.com.
Tabletop gamers are invited to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland for monthly game days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gamers aged 10 or more and of all experience levels can play historical board games and miniature war games. Additional days are planned for Saturday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 17. For additional information, go online to www.soldiersandsilorshall.org/museum.
Greene County Historical Society is hosting its 51st Harvest Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9 with live entertainment, music, food, vendors, demonstrations and a children’s area at 918 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg. Self-guided tours the society’s museum, the W&W Railroad and museum grounds will be available. For additional information visit greenecountyhistory.org.
The Fall Home Show runs Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Pittsburgh Convention Center downtown. Friday and Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The show is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at PghHome.com or at the Convention Center Box Office on show days. Tickets are $10 for adults; $4 for children ages 6 to 12; and children under 6 are free.
Cornerstone Genealogical Society will hold a program on archaeological excavations at the LeMoyne House will be presented by Clay Kilgore on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. The society meets at its library in the adjoining old log courthouse, 144 E. Greene St., Waynesburg.
Greene County Historical Society and Museum, 918 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg, is holding an upcoming lecture on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. Rich Condon will discuss Civil War Defenses in Pittsburgh.
Historic Hanna’s Town has opened for the season in Westmoreland County, offering guided tours Wednesdays through Sundays. Call 724-836-1800, x210 to reserve a spot or for more information.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
