THEATER/FILM
“A Bronx Tale: One Man Show,” starring Chazz Palminteri, is coming to the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh for 7:30 p.m. shows on Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12. For tickets or additional information, visit trustarts.org.
“Graceland and Asleep on the Wind,” a one-act coming-of-age story, will be presented at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11-12 and 17-19, and at 2 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 20. For tickets or additional information, visit littlelake.org.
“The Marriage of Figaro,” presented by the Pittsburgh Opera, runs through Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Benedum Center. Tickets remain available through trustarts.org.
“Hadestown,” the Tony Award-winning musical of mythical proportions, will be performed at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 20. The show tells the stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and Persephone in a musical tale of faith, fear and love. Tickets are now on sale through trustarts.org.
“She Kills Monsters,” a dramatic comedy about the world of fantasy role playing, will be performed at Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale on Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 17-19 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit geyerpac.com.
“Carousel: A Concert” includes all of the music from the Broadway hit backed by a 38-piece orchestra. Performances, from Stage Right, will be held on Friday Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg. For tickets and additional information, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
“One Love to Lose” a soap opera-style play, will be presented at Long Branch Community Grange on Saturday, Nov. 19. A catered dinner will be served at 6 p.m., with the show at 7 p.m. Tickets will not be sold at the door and can be purchased by calling 724¬¬-469-2736 or 724-938-2529. The show will be presented by Mystery’s Most Wanted.
Ballet Hispanico will bring communities together to celebrate and explore Latinx cultures through dance on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh. Tickets are available through trustarts.org.
“Les Misérables,” the Tony Award-winning musical, comes to the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh for eight performances from Tuesday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 27. For tickets or additional information on times, visit trustarts.org.
“A Very Electric Christmas” tells the tale of family, friendship and hope set to timeless holiday hits. The show will be at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh for 2 and 7 p.m. performances on Friday, Nov. 25. Tickets are available through trustarts.org.
“Miracle on 34th Street” closes out the 2022 season at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg with performances that run at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1-3, 8-10, and 15-17, and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 3, 11 and 17. For tickets, visit littlelake.org.
“Cramer Studio Christmas Show” will be presented at Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union St., Uniontown on Friday, Dec. 2 at Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $10, with funds raised supporting the church. For more information, call Paul Cramer at 724-812-3399.
“Extreme Illusions and Escapes,” a show of magic and amazement, is set for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Geyer Performing Arts Center. For tickets or additional information, visit geyerpac.com.
“The Polar Express 3D” is showing at the Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Jan. 1 on select dates. Tickets will be sold up to four weeks in advance. Visit carnegiesciencecenter.org for more information.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Performances for the 2022-23 season include: Harry Evans in “The Enchanted Cards of Buenos Aires” from Nov. 2-Dec. 4; Ran’D Shine in “Evidence of Things Unseen” from Dec. 7-30; Steve Valentine in “Life and Other Deceptions” from Jan. 4 through Feb. 12; Noah Sonnie in “Trust No One” from March 1-April 9; Lucy Darling in “Indulgence” from May 3-June 11 and Jimmy Ichihana in “The Cards” from July 5-Aug. 13. Performances run Wednesday through Sundays weekly. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
ART/EXHIBITS
”East Meets West: Women Icon Makers of West Ukraine,” featuring artwork of Ukrainian icons, will be on display at the Verostko Center for the Arts on the campus of St. Vincent College in Latrobe through Nov. 18. For other gallery hours or directions, visit verostkocenter.org/visit.
A Virtual Holiday Paint & Sip Celebration, sponsored by the Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western PA (MGA), on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Participants will receive the supplies needed to create their own snowflake-inspired art and two bottles of wine from Kavic Winery of Carnegie. A link to event will also be sent so participants. For more information, contact MGA at mgaoffice@mgawpa.org or by phone at 412-566-1545.
”Andy Warhol’s Social Network: ‘Interview,’ Television and Portraits” is now open at the Andy Warhol Museum. The exhibit runs through Feb. 20 looks at the cross-section between Warhol’s longest running project, Interview magazine, his portrait commissions and his ventures in television with “Fashion,” “Warhol TV” and “Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes.” A free public opening celebration is planned for opening day starting at 8 p.m. Reservations are required at warhol.org.
The 27th Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts will be held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley through Feb. 5. The exhibition features work by artists from 19 southwestern counties of Pennsylvania in a variety of media. SAMA will host an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The reception is open to the public free of charge. For more information, call the museum at 724-238-6015.
“Use What You Got,” the debut solo exhibit of works created by autodidactic multi-disciplinary artist atiya jones, runs at 707 Penn Gallery through Sunday, Nov. 20. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, go online to TrustArts.org.
The Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, 100 Ridge Avenue, Washington, is open for the season. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. See the website duncan-miller.org for more details.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
MUSIC & COMEDY
The Clarks will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. with opening act Michael Christopher. Tickets are now on sale, and can be purchased at thepalacetheatre.org or by calling 724-836-8000.
Blues artist Joanne Shaw Taylor will perform songs from her latest studio album “The Blues Album” on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh. Tickets for the intermission-free show are available at trustarts.org.
Michael W. Smith with special guest Jon Reddick performs in The Way Maker Tour on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall. Tickets are available through librarymusichall.com.
Saxman Boney James hits the stage at the Byham Theater to play selections from his latest album “Detour” on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at trustarts.org.
Cahal Dunne will perform a show at Ferrante’s Lakeview in Greensburg on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 16. A 11:30 a.m. luncheon will be included before the 1 p.m. shows. Tickets include both food and the performance and can be purchased at ferranteslakeview.com.
Montserrat Boys Choir will perform in the St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica in Latrobe on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are required for this event and can be purchased by visiting www.eventsquid.com/event/18459. General seating tickets are $20, and premium event experience tickets are $120. The premium tickets include admission to a pre-concert reception and seating in a reserved section.
”The Virtuoso Recorder,” a program of concertos and sonatas for recorder and strings from Baroque Italy with virtuoso recorder player Judith Linsenberg, will be presented by Chatham Baroque. Performances will be at St. Nicholas Church in Millvale on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Calvary Episcopal Church in Shadyside on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.; and at the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary’s Hicks Memorial Chapel in East Liberty on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m. For tickets and information, go online to chathambaroque.org.
Soweto Gospel Choir will commemorate South Africa’s Freedom Movement and the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S. during a Tuesday, Nov. 22 concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh. Tickets are available through trustarts.org.
A Pittsburgh Action Against Rape (PAAR) benefit concert will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hard Rock Cafe at Station Square. It will be an evening of blues, soul, rock and rhythm and blues from Bill Toms and Hard Rain, the Will Kondrich Band, Billy Price, Rick Witkowski, Shari Richards, and many more. Tickets can be purchased at the Hard Rock Cafe or online at www.explorerock.com.
Poison front man Bret Michaels’ “Nothin But A Good Vibe 2022” tour comes to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Comedian Dave Landau will take to the stage at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at librarymusichall.com.
“The Sounds of Christmas,” a 90-minute musical celebration of the season, heads to The Oaks Theater, 310 Allegheny River Blvd in Oakmont on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. The show features the Latshaw Pops Orchestra, as well as singers, dancers and a master of ceremonies. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Oaks Theater at 412-828-6322 or 1-888-718-4253 or visit their website at theoakstheater.com.
Mark Milovats brings his “Christmas Wonderland” show to the Byham Theater on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. The show features the Santa Belle Dances, Holiday Pops Orchestra, live penguins and special celebrity guests. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
Disney Princess The Concert comes to the Benedum Center on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit trustarts.org.
Harry Connick Jr.’s A Holiday Celebration brings the sing’s originals as well as Christmas classics to the stage at the Benedum Center on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit trustarts.org.
“Tis the Season with the Beach Boys,” featuring the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra, comes to the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. The show includes the band’s timeless hits and holiday favorites, with tickets still available through trustarts.org.
“A Very Yinzer Christmas” features performances from 25 local musicians to benefit children and adults from Band Together Pittsburgh. BTP is a nonprofit with a mission to enrich the lives of those on the autism spectrum, and is comprised of members who are on the spectrum. The performance is on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Tickets are available at www.yinzerchristmas.com.
Jackie Evancho will perform holiday favorites during a Christmas concert at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are available at librarymusichall.com.
”Christmas Memories,” a concert presented by the Washington Festival Chorale, will held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Faith Presbyterian Church, 900 E. Beau Street in Washington and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 105 Gateshead Road in McMurray. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased from any chorale member, at Citizen’s Library in Washington, or at the door. Tickets are free for those 16 and younger.
Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas comes to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at librarymusichall.com.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: A Very Postmodern Christmas brings Bradlee’s holiday stylings to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit librarymusichall.com.
Trust Cabaret at the O’Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh has a number of artists slated to perform during its 2022-23 season. Shows, all slated for Mondays, include LaChanze on Feb. 6, Carole J. Bufford on March 27 and Norm Lewis on May 8. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
MISC.
A Children’s Holiday Ornament Workshop will be held at theSouthern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. SAMA members will guide participants step-by-step in making fun and easy holiday ornaments. Cost is $10 per family, and includes all materials, cookies, and hot chocolate. Little ones can also have their pictures taken with Santa. Reservations can be made online at www.sama-art.org/event-list or by contacting the museum at 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org. SAMA Ligonier is located at One Boucher Lane & Route 711 South, Ligonier.
Carnegie Science Center’s holiday camps for children aged 6 to 11 will be offered from Tuesday, Dec. 27 to Friday, Dec. 30. The camps will explore the universe, robotics, space exploration, 3D modeling, gravity and more. Select camps will highlight experiences from the Science Center’s brand-new, 7,400 square-foot exhibit, “Mars: The Next Giant Leap,” which will open in November. Registration is open at carnegiesciencecenter.org through Wednesday, Dec. 21. Information is also available at 412-237-3400.
Tabletop gamers are invited to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland for monthly game days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gamers aged 10 or more and of all experience levels can play historical board games and miniature war games. The next gathering is on Saturday, Dec. 17. For additional information, go online to www.soldiersandsilorshall.org/museum.
Greene County Historical Society and Museum, 918 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg, is holding an upcoming lecture on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. Rich Condon will discuss Civil War Defenses in Pittsburgh.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
