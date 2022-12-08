THEATER/FILM
“Miracle on 34th Street” closes out the 2022 season at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg with performances that run at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8-10, and 15-17, and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 3, 11 and 17. For tickets, visit littlelake.org.
“The 1940s Radio Christmas Carol” will be presented by The Old Schoolhouse Players through Sunday, Dec. 11. Shows will be performed on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at 20 Wabash Ave. in Hickory. For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit osptheater.com.
“The Nutcracker” will be performed by Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre from Friday, Dec. 9 through Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh. PBT is also offering a number of “The Nutcracker”-themed programs for children from Sunday, Nov. 20 through Tuesday, Dec. 27. For performance tickets or additional information on the programs, visit pbt.org.
“The Nutcracker,” produced by the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown, is slated for Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. The show features local dances of all ages performing the classic story to Tchaikovsky’s score. For tickets, visit statetheatre.info.
“The Nutcracker,” featuring Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra and Texture Contemporary Ballet, comes to The Palace Theatre for 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. performances on Saturday, Dec. 10. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
“Schoolhouse Rock! Live” will be performed at the Metropolitan Theatre, 371 High St., Morgantown, West Virginia, at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Seating is limited for the child-friendly show. For tickets or additional information, visit wvpublictheatre.org.
“A Christmas Carol,” the Charles Dickens story of holiday redemption, will be performed at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit westmorelandculturaltrust.org.
“Amahl and the Night Visitors” and “The Ballad of the Brown King” will be presented by Resonance Works on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. each day, and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. Performances will be at the New Hazlett Theater on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Victory Brinker, a young opera singer from Latrobe who recently appeared on NBC-TV’s “America’s Got Talent,” is making her Resonance Works debut in the role of Amahl. More information is available at www.resonanceworks.org.
“The Polar Express 3D” is showing at the Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Jan. 1 on select dates. Tickets will be sold up to four weeks in advance. Visit carnegiesciencecenter.org for more information.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Performances for the 2022-23 season include: Harry Evans in “The Enchanted Cards of Buenos Aires” from Nov. 2-Dec. 4; Ran’D Shine in “Evidence of Things Unseen” from Dec. 7-30; Steve Valentine in “Life and Other Deceptions” from Jan. 4 through Feb. 12; Noah Sonnie in “Trust No One” from March 1-April 9; Lucy Darling in “Indulgence” from May 3-June 11 and Jimmy Ichihana in “The Cards” from July 5-Aug. 13. Performances run Wednesday through Sundays weekly. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
ART/EXHIBITS
A student art show runs through Dec. 9 at Waynesburg University. Students at the school will showcase their works of art at Benedum Gallery. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., or by appointment.
A Virtual Holiday Paint & Sip Celebration, sponsored by the Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western PA (MGA), on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Participants will receive the supplies needed to create their own snowflake-inspired art and two bottles of wine from Kavic Winery of Carnegie. A link to event will also be sent so participants. For more information, contact MGA at mgaoffice@mgawpa.org or by phone at 412-566-1545.
“Native Narratives: Modern and Contemporary North American Indigenous Artists” is on display through Dec. 16 at the Verostko Center at St. Vincent College in Latrobe. Included among the works are sculptures by Jemez Pueblo and Cliff Fragua; figurative bronzes by famed-modernist Allan Capron Houser and his son, Philip Haozous; and piece of Mata Ortiz pottery by Gloria Hernandez. The center is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Andy Warhol’s Social Network: ‘Interview,’ Television and Portraits” is now open at the Andy Warhol Museum. The exhibit runs through Feb. 20 looks at the cross-section between Warhol’s longest running project, Interview magazine, his portrait commissions and his ventures in television with “Fashion,” “Warhol TV” and “Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes.” A free public opening celebration is planned for opening day starting at 8 p.m. Reservations are required at warhol.org.
The 27th Annual Regional Juried Art Exhibition of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts will be held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley through Feb. 5. The exhibition features work by artists from 19 southwestern counties of Pennsylvania in a variety of media. SAMA will host an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The reception is open to the public free of charge. For more information, call the museum at 724-238-6015.
The Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, 100 Ridge Avenue, Washington, is open for the season. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. See the website duncan-miller.org for more details.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
MUSIC & COMEDY
The Harmony Singers of Pittsburgh will present “Sing of a Merry Christmas” on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Brightwood Christian Church, 5044 West Liberty Ave., Bethel Park. The concert is free and open to the public.
Jackie Evancho will perform holiday favorites during a Christmas concert at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are available at librarymusichall.com.
“Christmas Memories,” a concert presented by the Washington Festival Chorale, will held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Faith Presbyterian Church, 900 E. Beau Street in Washington and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 105 Gateshead Road in McMurray. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased from any chorale member, at Citizen’s Library in Washington, or at the door. Tickets are free for those 16 and younger.
A Christmas concert will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Waynesburg University, 51 W. College St., Waynesburg. The concert features the Lamplighters Choir and the Symphonic Band. Free and open to the public.
A Community Christmas Cantata will take place at the First Christian Church of Charleroi, 61 Walnut Ridge Road, Charleroi, on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. The music featured will be “Love Came Down” by Stan Pethnel, with narration by Mark Cabaniss. The choir features members from the host church and various churches around the Mon Valley. Admission is free. For more information call 724-489-9014.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will celebrate the group’s recent anniversary of 35 years since the first Christmas album. The concert includes multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh.
Kenny G’s “The Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour” comes to The Palace Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. The saxophonist will perform a number of hits during the show. Tickets are available through the theatre or latshawproductions.com.
Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas comes to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at librarymusichall.com.
The Old Time Fiddlers Jamboree will take place on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. The House Band will play a few tunes, followed by Open Mic. Music will be provided by Common Faith Bluegrass and Second Wind. Jamming will take place so bring your instruments.
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: A Very Postmodern Christmas brings Bradlee’s holiday stylings to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit librarymusichall.com.
Trust Cabaret at the O’Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh has a number of artists slated to perform during its 2022-23 season. Shows, all slated for Mondays, include LaChanze on Feb. 6, Carole J. Bufford on March 27 and Norm Lewis on May 8. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
MISC.
A Santa Trolley is coming to the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum Dec. 10-11, 17-18. Guests will have the opportunity to climb aboard a restored streetcar that will transport them around the museum’s two-mile track. While aboard, visitors will get to meet Santa Claus. Departure times for the Santa Trolley will be available on the museum’s website, www.patrolley.org.
A Craft and Vendor Show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mount Morris VFD, 295 Mount Morris Road, followed by a Christmas parade at 4 p.m.
Small Town Country Christmas will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. at The Ice Plant, 342 Stoney Hill Road, Greensboro, featuring cookies, holiday tunes from the Mapletown Junior/Senior High band and horse-drawn carriage rides. For more information, visit iceplantrestaurant.com.
A Holiday Craft Blast is set to take off on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 107 Fairgrounds Road, Waynesburg. For more information, visit natgreene.org.
Crafternoons will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Flenniken Public Library in Carmichaels. The craft is felt snowflake ornaments. For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page.
A Christmas corn hole tournament will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at the EQT Rec Center, 40 EverGreene Drive, Waynesburg. Registration is $20 per team. Call 724-627-2739 for more information.
The Train Gang of Washington County PA will be operating its Christmas model train display in Washington Crown Center Mall, 1500 W. Chestnut Street, Washington. Hoursare Wednesdays through Saturdays from 2 until 7 p.m., and Sundays noon to 5 p.m., and Christmas Eve from 1 to 4 p.m. Hours are similar until Dec. 30, then closed until Jan. 14. Admission is free; donations are welcomed and passed along to local charities.
Tabletop gamers are invited to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland for monthly game days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gamers aged 10 or more and of all experience levels can play historical board games and miniature war games. The next gathering is on Saturday, Dec. 17. For additional information, go online to www.soldiersandsilorshall.org/museum.
Carnegie Science Center’s holiday camps for children aged 6 to 11 will be offered from Tuesday, Dec. 27 to Friday, Dec. 30. The camps will explore the universe, robotics, space exploration, 3D modeling, gravity and more. Select camps will highlight experiences from the Science Center’s brand-new, 7,400 square-foot exhibit, “Mars: The Next Giant Leap,” which will open in November. Registration is open at carnegiesciencecenter.org through Wednesday, Dec. 21. Information is also available at 412-237-3400.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
Entertainment notices can be submitted to GO! Magazine by emailing go@heraldstandard.com at least two weeks prior to the event.
