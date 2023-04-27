THEATER/FILM
“Curious George: The Golden Meatball,” a musical take on the well-known book, television and movie monkey, and will be presented at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30, and Thursday, May 4 through Sunday, May 7.
“Last of the Boys,” a fierce, funny and haunted play about a friendship forged during the Vietnam War, will be performed at the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center at 8 p.m. Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
Cirque International, featuring a lineup of acrobats, gymnasts and aerial artists, brings its family-friendly show to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.
“Monty Python and the Holy Grail” returns to the big screen on Saturday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rangos Giant Cinema at Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh. The 1975 British comedy satirizes the Arthurian legend as only the Monty Python comedy troupe can do.
“Dear Evan Hansen,” a Tony Award-winning musical, comes to the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, May 2 through Sunday, May 7.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater comes to the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, May 9 at 8 p.m. The performance is a mixed repertory program that includes contemporary work and the signature work, “Revelations,” which premiered more than 60 years ago. To purchase tickets, visit trustarts.org/dance.
“Jersey Boys,” a musical featuring the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, will be performed at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh on select dates between Thursday, May 4 and Sunday, May 14. For additional information on times and tickets prices, visit pittsburghmusicals.com.
“Brighton Beach Memoirs,” which tells the story of a young boy growing up in 1937 Brooklyn, will be performed at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale from Thursday, May 11 through Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, May 14 at 2:30 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit geyerpac.com.
“Madagascar: The Musical Live!” brings the DreamWorks movie’s favorite characters to stage during at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.
“Bob Roberts,” a movie about a folk singer who tries his hand at politics, will show on the big screen at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown as part of its Classic Film Festival on Friday, May 19. Show times are 2 and 7 p.m. The movie starts on time because there are no previews.
EQT Children’s Theater Festival will be held in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District Friday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, May 20-23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In its 37th year, the festival features professional theater performances from around the world. Featured events include “The Gruffalo” and “It’s Okay to Be Different,” both at the Byham Theater, and Buoyant SEA at the Pierce Studio in the Trust Arts Education Center. For a full slate of events, ctf.trustarts.org.
“The Sleeping Beauty” with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Orchestra will be staged at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21. Based on the fairy tale, the show is set to the iconic Tchaikovsky score. For additional information, visit pbt.org.
“The Andrews Brothers” is the first of St. Vincent College’s summer theater shows. The musical features memorable hits from the 1940s. Shows will be performed May 30 through June 5 at the Performing Arts Center in the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the campus of the Latrobe school. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For tickets or additional information, visit stvincent.edu/summertheatre.
“Moon Over Buffalo,” a comedy set in 1953 New York, will be performed from June 27 through July 2 at St. Vincent College’s Performing Arts Center in the Robert S. Carey Student Center. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For tickets or additional information, visit stvincent.edu/summertheatre.
“Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rogers and Hammerstein” will be performed July 18-23 at St. Vincent College’s Performing Arts Center in the Robert S. Carey Student Center. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For tickets or additional information, visit stvincent.edu/summertheatre.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Performances for the 2022-23 season include: Jon Tai in “Road Signs” from April 12-30; Lucy Darling in “Indulgence” from May 3-June 11 and Jimmy Ichihana in “The Cards” from July 5-Aug. 13. Weekly performances run Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
ART/EXHIBITS
Westmoreland 250, an exhibit celebrating Westmoreland County’s 250th anniversary, is now open at the Westmoreland History Education Center, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg. More than 30 historical societies, museums, and other organizations across the county have loaned objects and/or pictures for the exhibit. The exhibit will be open throughout the year. For more information, call 724-836-1800 or visit westmorelandhistory.org
The Greensburg Artswalk returns on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event, in downtown Greensburg, features local artists, live music and other entertainment, activities and food trucks. A downloadable map for the self-guided walking tour and schedule of events will be available on greensburgartswalk.com closer to the event date.
Entries for the Art of the State juried exhibition, open to all residents of Pennsylvania 18 and older, will be accepted until Friday, May 5. Artists compete in five categories: painting, work on paper, sculpture, craft, and photography and digital media. To enter, visit statemuseumpa.org/artofthestate.
“And, The Lord Spoke,” a photography exhibit by Jacob Pesci, is on display at 937 Liberty Gallery in Pittsburgh through Sunday, May 14. Pesci’s photographic essay explores themes of American life over the past eight years. The gallery is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Artist Steve Alexis’ exhibit “in spite of me, here you are” runs at 707 Penn Gallery in Pittsburgh through June 11. The exhibit explores the idea of sitting with the uncertain, and questioning our identities. Gallery hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jane’s Endangered Animal Experience is now open at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh. The exhibit runs through Jan. 2 and is based on the Apple TV+ series “Jane.” The show was inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. For more information, visit carnegiemnh.org.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
The Carnegie Museum of Art’s lineup of exhibitions for 2023 will include Lyndon Barrois Jr.: Rosette, Forum Gallery, May 5 to Aug. 27; Joan Brown, Heinz Galleries, May 27 to Sept. 24; What brings us here?, Scaife Gallery 2, June 24 and ongoing; Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers 1912–2022, Gallery One, June 24 to May 12, 2024; Unsettling Matter, Gaining Ground, Heinz Architectural Center, Aug. 19 to Jan. 7, 2024; Amie Siegel, Forum Gallery, Sept. 22 to Feb. 11, 2024, and The Milton and Sheila Fine Collection, Heinz Galleries, Nov. 18 to March 17, 2024. For more information, visit cmoa.org.
MUSIC & COMEDY
Comedians Brent Terhune and Brian Lee will perform at Slapsticks Comedy Club at the Hilton Garden Inn in Uniontown on Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. The evening will be hosted by David Kaye. The performance is a benefit for CASA of Fayette County. For tickets, call Coreen Berry at 724-220-6179 or buy them online at slapsticksproductions.com. The Hilton is located at 555 Synergy Drive.
The Jim Krenn Comedy Show comes to The Lamp Theatre in Irwin on Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit lamptheatre.org.
The Wallflowers, led by front man Jakob Dylan, will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m.
Paula Poundstone will perform at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall on Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m. The music all is located at 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall. For more information, visit librarymusichall.com.
Bush, the 90s rock band, will perform at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows’ event center on Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit hollywoodmeadows.com.
Jazz Poetry month returns to Alphabet City, 40 W. North Ave., Pittsburgh, with a lineup of performances starting Wednesday, May 3. Attendees will be treated to collaborations between writers and musicians. Shows run on various dates through Wednesday, May 31. The concerts are free, but reservations are recommended. Doors open at 6 p.m. and concerts start at 7 p.m. Performances will also be streamed live. For additional information, visit cityofasylum.org.
“Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive,” comes to Point Park University’s Pittsburgh Playhouse on Thursday, May 4 at 8 p.m. The acclaimed singer, actor and storyteller has been performing for decade in Broadway musicals like “Evita,” “The Secret Garden” and “Sunday in the Park with George.” He will be accompanied during his performance by Adam Ben-David on piano. Tickets are now available at pittsburghclo.org.
The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra will showcase the syncopated sounds of early musical theater, silent cinema and vintage dance on Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m. at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown. The theatre is holding a 20s-themed event from 6 to 8 p.m. that evening. Attendees are invited to don period garb for drinks in the lobby prior to the show. For tickets or additional information, visit statetheatre.info.
River City Brass presents “Porgy and Bess Meets Rhapsody in Blue” on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg. The final performance of the season features music from the Gershwin shows. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Tony Award-winning star of “Hamilton,” will perform at Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14. For tickets or performance times, visit pittsburghsymphony.org.
Jr. Walkers All Star Band and The Contours will perform Motown music at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m.
“Fam Jam!” at the Trust Arts Education Center in Pittsburgh is a family-friendly event that will allow participants to created their own original music. The Saturday, May 13 workshop starts at 10 a.m. and is geared toward families with babies and young children who want to make music together. Register at trustarts.org.
Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot 2023 Tour comes to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m. Special guests for the show are Scotty McCreery and Megan Moroney. For tickets or additional information, visit ppgpaintsarena.com.
Lizzo, with special guest Latto, will take the stage at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Saturday, May 13. The show starts at 8 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit ppgpaintsarena.com.
Shane Gillis, a stand-up comic, actor and writer from Mechanicsburg, will perform at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on Saturday, May 13 at 7 p.m.
The Gilmour Project, a five-piece ensemble of musicians Jeff Pevar, Kasim Sulton, Prairie Prince, Mark Karan and Scott Guberman, brings its Pink Floyd-heavy show to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Tuesday, May 16 at 7:15 p.m.
Blink 182 with special guests Turnstile will perform at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit ppgpaintsarena.com.
The Jersey Seasons will bring the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Thursday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.
The Washington Festival Chorale presents Bits of Broadway on Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church in Washington. There will be a second performance on Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in McMurray. The chorale will be presenting Broadway hits from “Oklahoma,” “Sound of Music” and “South Pacific.” Tickets are $10, and admission for those 16 and under is free. Tickets are available from any chorale member, at Citizen’s Library and at the door.
The Village People will perform at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows’ event center on Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit hollywoodmeadows.com.
Rocker John Mellencamp will play two shows at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh: Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23 as part of his “Live and in Person 2023” tour. Shows are at 8 p.m. both nights.
W.S.O. in the U.S.A. will explore the nation’s rich musical heritage and traditions at Olin Fine Arts Center, 285 E. Wheeling St., Washington. The Washington Symphony Orchestra performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26 and at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. Tickets are available by calling 724-223-9796.
Three Rivers Saxophone Quartet will celebrate 50 years together in a Sunday, June 4 concert at Mount Lebanon United Lutheran Church, 975 Washington Road, Pittsburgh. The show begins at 3 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Dead & Company’s The Final Tour, hits the stage at The Pavilion at Starlake in Burgettstown on Monday, June 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at concerts.livenation.com.
Country star Hank Williams Jr. comes to The Pavilion at Starlake in Burgettstown on Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at concerts.livenation.com.
Trace Adkins will perform at The Meadows Event Center at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in Washington on Friday, June 16. The show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are available at hollywoodmeadows.com.
Dave Matthews Band will play at The Pavilion at Starlake in Burgettstown on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at concerts.livenation.com.
Dierks Bentley, with Jordan Davis and Hailey Whitters, is coming to The Pavilion at Starlake in Burgettstown on Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at concerts.livenation.com.
Big Time Rush’s Can’t Get Enough Tour comes to The Pavilion at Starlake in Burgettstown on Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at concerts.livenation.com.
Drusky Entertainment has announced upcoming shows in the tri-state area, including: Lita Ford at Jergels in Warrendale on May 7; No Bad Juju at Jergels in Warrendale on May 19; Steel Mill Rising at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh on July 15; Meet Loaf (A Tribute to Meat Loaf) at Jergels in Warrendale on July 21; Last Train To Ozz (A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne) and Smacked (A Tribute to Godsmack) at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh on Sept. 9; Popa Chubby at Jergels in Warrendale on Sept. 28. For more information and tickets, visit https://druskyentertainment.com/calendar.
MISC.
Students in area counties are invited to enter the 14th Congressional District Art Contest. Award-winning work will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. Artwork may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches by 4 inches and not weigh more than 15 pounds. All pieces must be framed. Acceptable artwork includes paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art or photography. Submissions are due by Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m. A full list of rules is available at www.house.gov/sites/default/files/2023-03/2023-Rules-for-Students-and-Teachers.pdf.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter in Avella opens for the season on Saturday, May 6, with a number of events slated for the summer. Among them are Washington County Free Museum Day on Sunday, May 7; a vintage base ball games on Sunday, May 21 and Saturday, Aug. 19; the annual atlatl competition on Saturday, June 17 and the Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 2. Additionally, in Sunday, June 18 and Saturdays, July 15, Aug. 5 and Oct. 28, “insider tours” will mark 50 years since the first excavation at the rockshelter. For more information, visit heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft or call 724-587-3412.
The Train Gang of Washington County PA will be operating its model train layout in Washington Crown Center Mall, 1500 W. Chestnut St., Washington, on Saturdays, May 13 and May 27, from noon to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed and passed along to local charities.
Creating Choreography, a workshop for students in grades 5 through 8, will use music from Dua Lipa and Harry Styles to help students develop their own unique style of dance. The event will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the Trust Arts Education Center in Pittsburgh. More information is available at trustarts.org.
Writers of all ages are invited to attend Open Mic: Creative Expression for All on Saturday, May 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Trust Arts Education Center in Pittsburgh. The session is for anyone who wants to share what they’re working on in a creative and supportive environment. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
The monarch butterfly will be the subject of a lunch and learn at Laurelville Retreat Center on Monday, May 15 at noon. Penn State Extension Master Gardeners Deb Christopher and Patti Schildkamp will give the presentation. Cost is $20 and preregistration is required. For additional information, visit laurelville.org.
South Hills Village Mall in Pittsburgh is planning a number of Wednesday Play Dates throughout the summer on the lower level near the children’s play area. Dates are May 17, June 21 and July 26 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Each date includes activities and is free.
The Fayette County Fiber Festival will be held on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Morrell VFC Event Center, 1232 University Drive, Dunbar. The festival includes vendors from Pennsylvania and West Virginia, fiber arts demonstrations and a food truck. Admission and parking are free, but organizers are accepting non-perishable items to donate to a local food pantry. For more information, visit fayettecountyfiberfestival.weebly.com.
Om Body welcomes guest meditation leader and sound therapist, Robert Hensley, an award-winning content creator who is also a member of the Uniontown High School Hall of Fame, to lead three monthly Elemental Meditation and Sound Bath sessions, on Wednesdays, June 21 and July 19. Space is limited. Advance registration is required. Sessions are $30 per person. Visit www.ombodymassageandwellness.com/monthly-schedule to register.
Hands on History Day Camp for students who have completed grades 3, 4 or 5 will be held at the Bradford House Museum in Washington from Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon daily. Campers will immerse themselves in the 1790s through crafts, games, food and lessons. Spaces are limited. Register online www.bradfordhouse.org/events/hands-on-history-day-camp or on Eventbrite at HandsonHistoryDayCamp.eventbrite.com.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
The Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest to bring litter awareness is open to amateur photographers in Pennsylvania, and entries will be judged on six criteria: anti-litter message; originality; photographic technique; quality of photo; originality of title and severity of the litter. Winners will be awarded cash prizes. For more information and contest rules, visit https://prc.org/programs/projects/lens-litter/. Entry deadline is Oct. 31. Questions can be directed to lensonlitter@prc.org.
To submit an entertainment listing for Go!, send details to go@heraldstandard.com. Items must be submitted at least one week before the desired publication date for inclusion, though earlier submission is encouraged.
