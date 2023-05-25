THEATER/FILM
“Amelie,” a musical that tells the story of a young woman who improvises small but extraordinary acts of kindness, will be performed at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg Thursdays through Sundays, May 25-28; and June 1-4. For tickets or additional information, visit littlelake.org.
“Arctic: Our Frozen Planet” will begin screening at the Rangos Giant Cinema in Pittsburgh on Saturday, May 27 and run through Tuesday, Oct. 31.The film, narrated by actor Benedict Cumberbatch, takes audiences to the top of the globe where climate change is happening faster and more dramatically than anywhere else. The runtime is 42 minutes. Tickets are available through carnegiesciencecenter.org.
“The Andrews Brothers” is the first of St. Vincent College’s summer theater shows. The musical features memorable hits from the 1940s. Shows will be performed May 30 through June 5 at the Performing Arts Center in the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the campus of the Latrobe school. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For tickets or additional information, visit stvincent.edu/summertheatre.
“Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour” comes to the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh on Wednesday June 7, at 6 p.m. Tickets for the 80-minute show are available through trustarts.org.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s “Bolero” will be performed at Heinz Hall Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will accompany the performance. For additional information or tickets, visit pittsburghsymphony.org.
“Heathers,” a musical based on the 1989 film of the same name, will be performed at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale from Thursday, June 15 through Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, June 18 at 2:30 p.m. The show is intended for mature audiences. For tickets, visit geyerpac.com.
“The Birdcage” will show on the big screen at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown as part of its Classic Film Festival on Friday, June 23. Show times are 2 and 7 p.m. The movie starts on time because there are no previews.
“Moon Over Buffalo,” a comedy set in 1953 New York, will be performed from June 27 through July 2 at St. Vincent College’s Performing Arts Center in the Robert S. Carey Student Center. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For tickets or additional information, visit stvincent.edu/summertheatre.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” a musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be presented at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 8 and 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 9 at 2 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit statetheatre.info.
“The Lion King Jr.,” based on the 1994 animated film from Disney, will be performed at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, July 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, July 16 at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit geyerpac.com.
“Kinky Boots,” a Tony Award-winning musical, will be presented by the Main Street Theatre Company at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., and the Sunday performance is at 2 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit statetheatre.info.
“Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rogers and Hammerstein” will be performed July 18-23 at St. Vincent College’s Performing Arts Center in the Robert S. Carey Student Center. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For tickets or additional information, visit stvincent.edu/summertheatre.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Performances for the 2022-23 season include: Lucy Darling in “Indulgence” from May 3-June 11 and Jimmy Ichihana in “The Cards” from July 5-Aug. 13. Weekly performances run Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
ART/EXHIBITS
Three Rivers Arts Festival, featuring 10 days of free art and music, will be presented throughout Pittsburgh’s cultural district between Friday, June 2 and Sunday, June 11 from noon to 8 p.m. daily. A number of events are scheduled throughout the festival’s run, including an artist market, musical performances, activities for children and a juried visual art exhibition. For a full listing, visit traf.trustarts.org/.
Westmoreland 250, an exhibit celebrating Westmoreland County’s 250th anniversary, is now open at the Westmoreland History Education Center, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg. More than 30 historical societies, museums, and other organizations across the county have loaned objects and/or pictures for the exhibit. The exhibit will be open throughout the year. For more information, call 724-836-1800 or visit westmorelandhistory.org
“Pittsburgh and the Great Migration: Black Mobility and the Automobile,” is now open at the Car and Carnegie Museum in Pittsburgh. The exhibit will run through Feb. 4, 2024, and features well-known favorites like the 1914 Ford Model T Touring Car and the 1922 Lincoln Model L. For tickets or information, visit theprickpittsburgh.org.
Vikings: Warriors of the North Sea has over 140 authentic Viking artifacts, including a full-sized replica of a Viking boat. The exhibit, displayed at the PPG Science Pavilion in Pittsburgh, is open through Monday, Sept. 4. For tickets, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
“Traveling While Black,” a cinematic virtual reality experience, is now open at 820 Liberty Gallery, and will run through Sept. 24. The installation was created by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Emmy Award-winning Felix & Paul Studios. The Pittsburgh gallery is open Wednesday and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, visit trustarts.org.
Artist Steve Alexis’ exhibit “in spite of me, here you are” runs at 707 Penn Gallery in Pittsburgh through June 11. The exhibit explores the idea of sitting with the uncertain, and questioning our identities. Gallery hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jane’s Endangered Animal Experience is now open at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh. The exhibit runs through Jan. 2 and is based on the Apple TV+ series “Jane.” The show was inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. For more information, visit carnegiemnh.org.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
The Carnegie Museum of Art’s lineup of exhibitions for 2023 will include Lyndon Barrois Jr.: Rosette, Forum Gallery, May 5 to Aug. 27; Joan Brown, Heinz Galleries, May 27 to Sept. 24; What brings us here?, Scaife Gallery 2, June 24 and ongoing; Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers 1912–2022, Gallery One, June 24 to May 12, 2024; Unsettling Matter, Gaining Ground, Heinz Architectural Center, Aug. 19 to Jan. 7, 2024; Amie Siegel, Forum Gallery, Sept. 22 to Feb. 11, 2024, and The Milton and Sheila Fine Collection, Heinz Galleries, Nov. 18 to March 17, 2024. For more information, visit cmoa.org.
MUSIC & COMEDY
W.S.O. in the U.S.A. will explore the nation’s rich musical heritage and traditions at Olin Fine Arts Center, 285 E. Wheeling St., Washington. The Washington Symphony Orchestra performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 26 and at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. Tickets are available by calling 724-223-9796.
Billy Porter, the two-time Tony winner, brings “The Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume 1” to Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh on Sunday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. Porter will tell his life story through song during the 90-minute concert. Tickets are available through pittsburghsymphony.org.
David Throckmorton performs on Tuesday, May 30 at 5 p.m. during the free JazzLive series at Liberty Magic, 811 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh. Seating is limited on a first come, first served basis.
Woodworker and musician Dr. Darrell Smith of Brownsville will present a demonstration on constructing musical instruments at Mon Valley Academy for the Arts (MVAA) in Brownsville on Wednesday, May 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. The demonstration will occur at the Peter J. Daley Cultural Center (MVAA South), 119 Brownsville Ave. Admission is $10, and can be paid at the door.
Comedian Dave Chappelle will perform at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit ppgpaintsarena.com.
Rock ‘n’ Remember Live, featuring Jay and the Americans and Charlie Thomas’ Drifters, returns to the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on Saturday, June 3 with performances at 4 and 8 p.m. For tickets, visit trustarts.org.
Singer/songwriter Jackson Browne performs on Sunday, June 4 at 7 p.m. at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh. Tickets for the concert are available at trustarts.org.
Three Rivers Saxophone Quartet will celebrate 50 years together in a Sunday, June 4 concert at Mount Lebanon United Lutheran Church, 975 Washington Road, Pittsburgh. The show begins at 3 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Dead & Company’s The Final Tour, hits the stage at The Pavilion at Starlake in Burgettstown on Monday, June 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at concerts.livenation.com.
Dave Mason’s Endangered Species Tour comes to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Bruce Cockburn with special guest Dar Williams will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Country star Hank Williams Jr. comes to The Pavilion at Starlake in Burgettstown on Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at concerts.livenation.com.
Paramore, with special guests Bloc Party, will perform at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sunday, June 11 at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit ppgpaintsarena.com.
Morgan Wallen will bring his One Night At A Time tour to PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, June 14 and Thursday, June 15. Special guests include Hardy, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman. For tickets, visit mlb.com/pirates/tickets/events.
Trace Adkins will perform at The Meadows Event Center at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in Washington on Friday, June 16. The show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are available at hollywoodmeadows.com.
The Irish Tenors will perform with the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
The band America will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, June 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Cahal Dunne’s Grand to be Irish Luncheon, which includes a show and lunch, is slated for Wednesday, June 21 at 11:30 a.m. at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg. Cost of a ticket includes the show, lunch, tax and gratuity. For information, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Ben Folds performs on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Dave Matthews Band will play at The Pavilion at Starlake in Burgettstown on Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at concerts.livenation.com.
Dierks Bentley, with Jordan Davis and Hailey Whitters, is coming to The Pavilion at Starlake in Burgettstown on Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at concerts.livenation.com.
Peter Noone and The Herman’s Hermits, with special guests Mark Milovats and The Latshaw Pops present a tribute to the 60s at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
Big Time Rush’s Can’t Get Enough Tour comes to The Pavilion at Starlake in Burgettstown on Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are available at concerts.livenation.com.
Get The Led Out brings a celebration of the music of Led Zeppelin to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, July 8. The Philadelphia-based cover band will perform the original’s hits during the high energy concert set for 8 p.m. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Comedian Ilana Glazer will perform at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh on Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at trustarts.org.
The Happy Together Tour, featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Classics IV and Badfinger, comes to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
The Beach Boys, who have been making music for more than half a century, come to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. A digital download of Mike Love’s forthcoming album “Mike Love Not War” is included with each ticket purchase. For more information, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Drusky Entertainment has announced upcoming shows in the tri-state area, including: Steel Mill Rising at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh on July 15; Meet Loaf (A Tribute to Meat Loaf) at Jergels in Warrendale on July 21; Last Train To Ozz (A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne) and Smacked (A Tribute to Godsmack) at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh on Sept. 9; Popa Chubby at Jergels in Warrendale on Sept. 28. For more information and tickets, visit https://druskyentertainment.com/calendar.
The nonprofit Mon Valley Academy for the Arts is offering music lessons for students of all ages and skill levels at its Charleroi and Brownsville locations. Lessons are taught by experienced and qualified instructors, and tailored to the individual student’s needs and goals. For more information, visit monvalleyacademyforthearts.org/music-lessons, or call 724-565-1687.
MISC.
Stellar Stargazing returns to Buhl Observatory in Pittsburgh on Saturday, May 27 from 9 to 11 p.m. Participants can check out the night sky in the planetarium, and will head to the observatory on the rooftop, weather permitting. Advance registration is encouraged. For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Garrett County Celtic Festival in Friendsville, Md., takes place on Saturday, June 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Friendsville Community Park. Among the activities are musicians, dancers, Highland games, and living history. For additional information, visit gccelticfestival.com.
Mon Valley Academy for the Arts (MVAA) will host a street fair on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Snowden Place in Brownsville. The event will feature food, crafts, home goods, music and more.
Laurelville Retreat Center, 941 Laurelville Lane, Mount Pleasant, will host evening Sunset Yoga classes on the first and third Sundays from June 4 through Aug. 20. Cost is $12 per class or all six for $60. Pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/sunsetyoga2023 or walk-in. All classes are intended to be held outdoors, but will move inside if there is rain. For additional information, email mary@laurelville.org.
The Sunday Antiques & Collectibles Sale held at Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg has started for the season. The sales run the second Sunday of each month through October. Buyers can enter the grounds at 7:30 a.m., and shop through the early afternoon. For more information on the sale, or to become a seller, call 724-836-1800.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter in Avella is now open for the season, with a number of events slated for the summer. Among them are vintage base ball games on Sunday, May 21 and Saturday, Aug. 19; the annual atlatl competition on Saturday, June 17 and the Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 2. Additionally, in Sunday, June 18 and Saturdays, July 15, Aug. 5 and Oct. 28, “insider tours” will mark 50 years since the first excavation at the rockshelter. For more information, visit heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft or call 724-587-3412.
Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg, is now open for the season. Visitors can check out the Revolutionary War-era historic site and see living history displays and demonstrations. For additional information on times and hours, call 724-836-1800 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org.
The Uniontown Farmers and Producers Market 2023 will take place on Saturdays, May 27 through Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bailey Park parking lot off of Pennsylvania Avenue adjacent to the Sheepskin Trail. Interested vendors can contact Mookie John at mjohn@uniontowncity.com or 724-366-7095.
The Train Gang of Washington County PA will be operating its model train layout in Washington Crown Center Mall, 1500 W. Chestnut St., Washington, on Saturday, May 27, from noon to 5 p.m. each day. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed and passed along to local charities.
South Hills Village Mall in Pittsburgh is planning a number of Wednesday Play Dates throughout the summer on the lower level near the children’s play area. Dates are June 21 and July 26 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Each date includes activities and is free.
The Fayette County Fiber Festival will be held on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Morrell VFC Event Center, 1232 University Drive, Dunbar. The festival includes vendors from Pennsylvania and West Virginia, fiber arts demonstrations and a food truck. Admission and parking are free, but organizers are accepting non-perishable items to donate to a local food pantry. For more information, visit fayettecountyfiberfestival.weebly.com.
Om Body welcomes guest meditation leader and sound therapist, Robert Hensley, an award-winning content creator who is also a member of the Uniontown High School Hall of Fame, to lead three monthly Elemental Meditation and Sound Bath sessions, on Wednesdays, June 21 and July 19. Space is limited. Advance registration is required. Sessions are $30 per person. Visit www.ombodymassageandwellness.com/monthly-schedule to register.
Hands on History Day Camp for students who have completed grades 3, 4 or 5 will be held at the Bradford House Museum in Washington from Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon daily. Campers will immerse themselves in the 1790s through crafts, games, food and lessons. Spaces are limited. Register online www.bradfordhouse.org/events/hands-on-history-day-camp or on Eventbrite at HandsonHistoryDayCamp.eventbrite.com.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
To submit an entertainment listing for Go!, send details to go@heraldstandard.com. Items must be submitted at least one week before the desired publication date for inclusion, though earlier submission is encouraged.
