“Beauty and the Beast,” based on the Disney movie about Belle, the Beast and a castle full of animated furnishings, will be performed at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Friday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 31. The performance is part of the theatre’s Summer at the State Series. For tickets, visit statetheatre.info.
“Wings Over Water,” an IMAX film showcasing the importance of the Prairie Wetlands, is at the Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema through Friday, Sept. 30. The film is family-friendly and has a run time of 45 minutes. For information, go online to WingsOverWaterFilm.com, or CarnegieScienceCenter.org.
Pittsburgh CLO’s Summer of Musicals schedule includes a number of performances through Aug. 14. Among the slated musicals are “A Chorus Line,” July 26-31; and “Sister Act,” Aug. 9-14. All performances run Tuesday through Sunday, and tickets can be purchased at pittsburghclo.org.
Pittsburgh CLO’s Kara Cabaret series returns to the Greer Cabaret in Pittsburgh with “Puffs” June 10-July 31. Tickets are available at pittsburghclo.org or by calling 412-456-6666.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Newly announced shows include: Paige Thompson in “Pages of Time” from July 6-31; Guy Hollingtonworth in “The Expert At The Card Table” from Aug. 10 to Oct. 2. Performances run Wednesday through Sundays weekly. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
The Emerald Isle comes to the Steel City with the documentary “Ireland” at the Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema through July. It’s being shown in 3D and 2D and offers an immersive experience of Ireland. For information go online to carnegiesciencecenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
“Worship + Work,” an exhibit at the Verostko Center for the Arts at St. Vincent College runs through Aug. 19, featuring photographs centered on Benedictine life by Gordon Parks and Pittsburgh-based artist Dominic McDuffie. It includes photographs Parks created for Life magazine in 1955 that document the monks of Saint Benedict’s Abbey in Atchison, Kansas, and 30 rarely-shown photos that have been loaned by the monks of Saint Benedict’s for the exhibit. Summer hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
Docents from the Peters Creek Historical Society will welcome visitors to the Enoch Wright House, 815 Venetia Road, Venetia, on Sundays, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m.; and Wednesdays, Aug. 10 and Sept. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve in Latrobe is hosting a photo exhibit by Jim Jeffries entitled “Spirit of the Hummingbird.” The exhibit features portraits of hummingbirds found in North, Central and South America from Jeffries’ travels and runs through July 31.
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is welcoming back the exhibit “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit” through Sunday, Aug. 28. The exhibit was created by the Children’s Museum in partnership with Fred Rogers Productions, producers of the PBS series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.” Advance tickets are highly recommended. For additional information call 412-322-5058 or go online to www.pittsburghkids.org.
“Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World” has opened as an exhibit at the Carnegie Science Center. This exhibit showcases nearly 70 acoustic, electric, historical, and unusual guitars, including the world’s largest playable electric guitar – 43 feet long and weighing as much as a small car. For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
The Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, 100 Ridge Avenue, Washington, Pa., is open for the season. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. See the website duncan-miller.org for more details.
Greensboro Pottery will be part of a display at the Benedum Fine Arts Gallery at Waynesburg University from through Sept. 2. The gallery is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the public is invited to view the exhibit.
Italian multimedia artist Paola Pivi is coming to the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh April 22 through Aug. 15. Pivi’s work has been exhibited at museums and institutions in Tokyo, London, Paris and New York. The exhibit “Paola Pivi: I Want It All,” will be accompanied by a new commission with the Warhol. An installation will be made from 250 pairs of shoes, of which 125 pairs will remain pristine and unworn, while the other 125, identical matches to the first batch, will be heavily worn. When the exhibit opens, all the footwear will be secured to the wall like trophies.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
“Bach, Beethoven and Brunch” has returned on Mellon Park in Shadyside on Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. through July 31. The line-up rounds out with East Winds Saxophones, July 31. For additional information, go online to wqed.org.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra is set to return to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. The band features five saxophone players, four trumpeters, four trombonists and three rhythm musicians on piano, bass and drums. Two vocalists will also perform individually and as part of The Moonlight Serenaders vocal group. Tickets range from $20 to $59 and are on sale now at www.thepalacetheatre.org and by contacting The Palace Theatre Box Office at 724-836-8000.
The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown has a number of shows scheduled this season, including: Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, ZZ Top and Gov’t Mule, Sunday, July 31; Rob Zombie and Mudvayne, Tuesday, Aug. 2; Carlos Santana, Thursday, Aug. 4; Kid Rock and Foreigner, Saturday, Aug. 6; Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin, Wednesday, Aug. 10; Jason Aldean, Friday, Aug. 26; Wiz Khalifa and Logic, Sunday, Aug. 28; Shinedown and Jelly Roll, Friday, Sept. 9; Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy, Saturday, Sept. 10; Five Finger Death Punch and The Hu, Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Four Chord Music Festival at Wild Things Park in Washington will be held for two days this year, with a lineup of bands including Jimmy Eat World and Bad Religion. Tickets are now on sale for the festival, to be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10. For a full lineup of bands and to purchase VIP or regular tickets, visit fourchordmusicfestival.com.
PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh has a number of upcoming shows, including Rage Against the Machine, Friday, July 29 at 8 p.m.; Machine Gun Kelly, Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Elevation Worship Summer Tour, Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.; Twenty-One Pilots, Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.
Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in Washington has a number of upcoming concerts scheduled throughout the coming months: Five for Fighting, Friday, July 29; Vicki Lawrence, Friday, Aug. 5; Aaron Lewis, Saturday, Aug. 6; Tusk – the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Saturday, Aug. 13; Tower of Power, Saturday, Aug. 27; Sara Evans, Saturday, Sept. 17; Rick Springfield, Saturday, Oct. 1, En Vogue, Saturday, Oct. 8; WAR, Saturday, Oct. 15. All performances will take place in the Hollywood Meadows Events Center. Doors open at 7 p.m., with show at 8 p.m. For more information, visit hollywoodmeadows.com.
Billy Joel returns to Pittsburgh for the first time in six years for an Aug. 11 show at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster.com.
Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts come to PNC Park in The Stadium Tour on Friday, Aug. 12. The show was rescheduled was last year. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com.
Metallica will play one of two stadium shows this summer PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Aug. 14 show features rock band Greta Van Fleet and heavy metal band Ice Nine Kills. Tickets are now on sale through Ticketmaster.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has several upcoming concerts in July, August and September: Happy Together Tour, featuring The Turtles, The Association, The Grass Roots, The Box Tops, Classics IV and The Cowsills, Friday, July 29 at 8 p.m.; The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.; Scotty McCreery, Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Ted Nugent, Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Hotel California, Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Steven Wright, Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.; The Robert Cray Band, Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.
New Song will hold a free concert at Laurelville Retreat Center, 941 Laurelville Lane, Mount Pleasant, on Thursday, July 28, at 6 p.m., in the Meetinghouse. The nine-member music ministry group from Geneva College is now in its 45th year, and will stop at Laurelville on its nine-state tour. No registration is required. The group has released several albums of its inspirational music. Learn more or listen to their music at www.geneva.edu/newsong.
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens and Penn State Extension invite gardening and healthy food enthusiasts to a full day of exploring foraging and edible landscaping at this year’s annual Summer Short Course on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Keynote speaker Ellen Zachos — author of “Backyard Foraging: 65 Familiar Plants You Didn’t Know You Could Eat,” “The Wildcrafted Cocktail” and “The Forager’s Pantry” — will be joined by a roster of expert speakers as participants explore how to start backyard foraging, learn how to grow edible tree nuts, what kinds of less common small fruit and berries are good for you, and how ornamental garden plants can do double duty by being both beautiful and delicious. In addition, on Monday, Aug. 22, there will be a limited enrollment wildcrafted cocktail workshop. Registration for both programs is open now at phipps.conservatory.org/ShortCourse.
The Train Gang of Washington County PA’s model train display, located in the Washington Crown Center Mall, will be open Saturdays, Aug. 13 and 27 from noon until 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Greene County Fair runs Sunday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 13 at 107 Fairgrounds Road, Waynesburg. For a schedule of events and contest entry information, visit greenecountyfair.org.
Fayette County Fair returns Thursday, July 28 through Saturday, Aug. 6 at the fairgrounds in Dunbar. For a schedule of events, visit fayettefair.com.
The Rain Day Festival hits Waynesburg on Friday, July 29 with a number of events throughout the day during the annual event. For a full slate of activities, visit raindayfestival.com.
Peters Creek Historical Society is holding tours of the Enoch Wright House, 815 Venetia Road, Venetia on Wednesdays, Aug. 10 and Sept. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to visit this National and State Historic Site.
Historic Hanna’s Town has opened for the season in Westmoreland County, offering guided tours Wednesdays through Sundays. Call 724-836-1800, x210 to reserve a spot or for more information.
Hands on History day camp will be held at Bradford House Museum Aug. 1-5 from 9 a.m. to noon daily. The camp is for children who have completed grades 3-5. Students will experience 18th century living through activities, crafts, games, food, lessons and clothing. Registration can be done through Eventbrite.com.
Registration for summer camps at the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History are now open. The Carnegie Museum of Art camps run through Friday, Aug. 19, and Carnegie Museum of Natural History camps happen through Friday, Aug. 26. Full-day camps are available for campers aged 6-13 at both museums, and campers who are aged 14-18 can find workshops at the Carnegie Museum of Art. The Carnegie Museum of Natural History offers half-day camps for children who are aged 4 and 5. Information is available at camps.artandnaturalhistory.org.
The Fiddlers Jamboree at the Old Time Fiddlers Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, 120 Pechin Road, Dunbar, will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20, and Dec. 18. During the Fayette County Fair, the Fiddlers will hold a jamboree on Saturday, July 30. All other jamborees include free admission and free parking. A concession stand will sell drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Membership is $10 for anyone who wants to join. For more information, call 724-277-0352.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
