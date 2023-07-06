THEATER/FILM
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will host free outdoor performances this year: open air performances at Hazelwood Green in Pittsburgh, Sept. 29-Oct. 1; and the Ballet Under the Stars at Hartwood Acres in Pittsburgh on Aug. 20. Registration is recommended, with additional details available at pbt.org.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” a musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be presented at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 8 and 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 9 at 2 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit statetheatre.info.
“The Sound of Music” will be performed by the Pittsburgh CLO from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, July 16 at the Benedum Center. For tickets and show times, visit https://pittsburghclo.culturaldistrict.org/.
“The Lion King Jr.,” based on the 1994 animated film from Disney, will be performed at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday, July 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, July 16 at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit geyerpac.com.
“Deathtrap” will be performed at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg from Thursdays through Sundays, July 20 to Aug. 6. The show chronicles the journey of a Broadway playwright experiencing a dry spell. For ticket information and performance times, visit littlelake.org.
Matt Fraser, a psychic medium, brings his live show to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. Fraser is the bestselling author of “We Never Die,” and has appeared on a number of television shows. For additional information, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
“Willy Wonka Jr.” comes to Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg for a 10-day run, Aug. 17-27. Geared toward young audiences, the musical tells the tale of candy-loving Willy Wonka and the prized golden ticket used to win a tour of his factory. Shows run Thursdays through Sundays. For ticket information and performance times, visit littlelake.org.
“Duck Soup,” the classic Marx Brothers film, will be screened at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Friday, Aug. 11 at 2 and 7 p.m. The movie is part of the theatre’s classic film series. There are no previews shown, so the movie starts on time. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
“Once on This Island” will be performed by the Pittsburgh CLO from Tuesday, July 25 through Sunday, July 30 at the Benedum Center. For tickets and show times, visit https://pittsburghclo.culturaldistrict.org/.
“Kinky Boots,” a Tony Award-winning musical, will be presented by the Main Street Theatre Company at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., and the Sunday performance is at 2 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit statetheatre.info.
“Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rogers and Hammerstein” will be performed July 18-23 at St. Vincent College‘s Performing Arts Center in the Robert S. Carey Student Center. Matinees will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For tickets or additional information, visit stvincent.edu/summertheatre.
“Guys & Dolls” will be performed by the Pittsburgh CLO from Tuesday, Aug. 8 through Sunday, Aug. 13 at the Benedum Center. For tickets and show times, visit https://pittsburghclo.culturaldistrict.org/.
“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” will be performed by the Pittsburgh CLO from Tuesday, Aug. 22 through Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Benedum Center. For tickets and show times, visit https://pittsburghclo.culturaldistrict.org/.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Performances for the 2022-23 season include Jimmy Ichihana in “The Cards” from July 5-Aug. 13. Weekly performances run Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
“Arctic: Our Frozen Planet” will begin screening at the Rangos Giant Cinema in Pittsburgh through Tuesday, Oct. 31.The film, narrated by actor Benedict Cumberbatch, takes audiences to the top of the globe where climate change is happening faster and more dramatically than anywhere else. The runtime is 42 minutes. Tickets are available through carnegiesciencecenter.org.
ART/EXHIBITS
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley is partnering with Living Treasures Wild Animal Park in Jones Mills for a children’s painting event on Monday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at animal park. Geared toward children ages 5 to 15, the event encourages families to bring their own art supplies and paint outdoors. For cost, additional information and registration, visit sama-art.org.
The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg is seeking submissions to its seventh annual art show, featuring a judged category and a general category. The exhibit runs from Sept. 25 through Oct. 6, but registration to participate is due by Sept. 8. Complete details, including art size requirements and cost, are available at www.greensburg.pitt.edu/art-show.
Westmoreland 250, an exhibit celebrating Westmoreland County‘s 250th anniversary, is now open at the Westmoreland History Education Center, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg. More than 30 historical societies, museums, and other organizations across the county have loaned objects and/or pictures for the exhibit. The exhibit will be open throughout the year. For more information, call 724-836-1800 or visit westmorelandhistory.org.
“Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers, 1912–2022” is now open at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh. The exhibition examines how the role of a printmaker has transformed through international encounters, new sources of inspiration, and artistic motivation.
Bob Ross-certified instructor Denise Sullivan will teach a painting workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at the Peter J. Daley Cultural Center in Brownsville. The session is being held by the Mon Valley Academy for the Arts. Cost is $70, which includes all necessary materials. Reservations are required by calling 724-565-1687 or emailing info@monvalleyacademyforthearts.org.
Night Life After Dark at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History returns on Friday, July 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. The 21-and-over event lets adults explore the museum outside its normal hours with drinks and dancing. For more information, visit carnegiemuseums.org.
“Pittsburgh and the Great Migration: Black Mobility and the Automobile,” is now open at the Car and Carnegie Museum in Pittsburgh. The exhibit will run through Feb. 4, 2024, and features well-known favorites like the 1914 Ford Model T Touring Car and the 1922 Lincoln Model L. For tickets or information, visit theprickpittsburgh.org.
Vikings: Warriors of the North Sea has over 140 authentic Viking artifacts, including a full-sized replica of a Viking boat. The exhibit, displayed at the PPG Science Pavilion in Pittsburgh, is open through Monday, Sept. 4. For tickets, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
“Traveling While Black,” a cinematic virtual reality experience, is now open at 820 Liberty Gallery, and will run through Sept. 24. The installation was created by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Emmy Award-winning Felix & Paul Studios. The Pittsburgh gallery is open Wednesday and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, visit trustarts.org.
Jane‘s Endangered Animal Experience is now open at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh. The exhibit runs through Jan. 2 and is based on the Apple TV+ series “Jane.” The show was inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. For more information, visit carnegiemnh.org.
Uniontown Art Club‘s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club‘s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
The Carnegie Museum of Art‘s lineup of exhibitions for 2023 will include Lyndon Barrois Jr.: Rosette, Forum Gallery, May 5 to Aug. 27; Joan Brown, Heinz Galleries, May 27 to Sept. 24; What brings us here?, Scaife Gallery 2, June 24 and ongoing; Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers 1912–2022, Gallery One, June 24 to May 12, 2024; Unsettling Matter, Gaining Ground, Heinz Architectural Center, Aug. 19 to Jan. 7, 2024; Amie Siegel, Forum Gallery, Sept. 22 to Feb. 11, 2024, and The Milton and Sheila Fine Collection, Heinz Galleries, Nov. 18 to March 17, 2024. For more information, visit cmoa.org.
MUSIC & COMEDY
Laser shows featuring the music of Pink Floyd and Taylor Swift will take over the Buhl Planetarium dome through Mon., Sept. 4. Laser “Dark Side of the Moon” plays at 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, and a show featuring an array of Swift‘s hits is playing daily at 2 p.m. For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Jazz Live, presented by BNY Mellon, returns to the Agnes Katz Plaza, intersection of Penn Avenue and 7th Street in Pittsburgh, with free concerts on Tuesdays, June 6 to July 25. The concerts run from 5 to 7 p.m. Performers include: Roger Humphries + RH Factor, July 11; Kevin Howard, July 18; and Jason Kush Quartet, July 25.
Get The Led Out brings a celebration of the music of Led Zeppelin to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, July 8. The Philadelphia-based cover band will perform the original‘s hits during the high energy concert set for 8 p.m. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Comedian Ilana Glazer will perform at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh on Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at trustarts.org.
The Inside/Outside Summer Concert Series at Pittsburgh Playhouse’s Highmark Theatre includes a number of performances Thursdays and Fridays through July 14. Shows run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Upcoming performances include Grace Kelly, July 6; Mani Bahia & the Mob with Jasiri X, July 7; Badi Assad Trio, July 13; and Chatham Baroque’s “The Grand Tour,” on July 14. Tickets are available at pittsburghplayhouse.com.
Bach, Beethoven and Brunch, a free summer concert series, has returned to Mellon Park in Shadyside. Performances begin Sundays at 10:30 a.m., and include Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, on July 9; Allegheny Brass Band, on July 16; North Pittsburgh Symphonic Band, on July 23; and local artist showcase on July 30. For additional information, visit wqed.org.
The Casselman Valley Travelers will be performing at the Fayette County Fairgrounds Fiddlers’ Building during the Old Time Fiddlers Jamboree on Sunday, July 16. The house band will play at 1:30, followed by open mic. Casselman Valley Travelers will perform at 3 p.m. For additional information, visit The Old Time Fiddlers Association of Western Pennsylvania on Facebook.
The Magic of Motown, a high energy tribute to the legends of Motown, comes to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m. The show features a cast of 15 vocalists backed by a six-piece band performing hits from The Temptations, The Four Tops, Aretha Franklin and other greats. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Twitty & Lynn, with special guest The Steve Smith Band, will kick off the Fayette County Fair’s musical performances at the EQT Arena on Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. Other performers at the arena during the fair’s run include The Clarks, with Tim Donovan and Sun King Warriors on Saturday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.; The Fabulous Hubcaps on Sunday, July 30 at 3:30 p.m.; The Uptown Band on Sunday, July 30 at 6:30 and 8 p.m.; and Diamond Rio, with Nick Polito, on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. Playing at the Mike Kelly Toyota Stage are: Shelly McCombie Duo on Thursday, July 27 at 8:30 p.m.; Street Level on Saturday, July 29 at 1:30 p.m.; The Katrina Lynn Band on Sunday, July 30 at 1:30 p.m.; East Coast Turnaround on Monday, July 31 at 8:30 p.m.; American Band on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m.; Impact on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8:30 p.m.; Kortney Jean on Friday, Aug. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
The Happy Together Tour, featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Classics IV and Badfinger, comes to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at thepalacetheatre.org.
The Beach Boys, who have been making music for more than half a century, come to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. A digital download of Mike Love‘s forthcoming album “Mike Love Not War” is included with each ticket purchase. For more information, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Washington County Fair will feature a number of concerts during its run from Aug. 12-19. Country singer/songwriter Russell Dickerson will perform with Six Gun Sally on Sunday, Aug. 13. Other performers include Aaron Margaria on Aug. 14, Let‘s Groove Tonight on Aug. 15, Ruff Creed on Aug. 16, Scott Blasey on Aug. 17, Good Karma Band on Aug. 18 and Marcus Tyler Band on Aug. 19. A limited number of reserved seats for the Dickerson show are available at washingtonfair.org, as is a more detailed schedule of events.
Daughtry’s Bare Bones Tour hits the stage at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Brass Transit, an eight-piece Chicago tribute band, will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will play An Evening Under the Stars at Ligonier Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is sponsored by the country club and the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art. For tickets and additional information, visit sama-art.org.
Joss Stone, a Grammy-winning singer, is set to perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Stone will be joined by special guest Stephen Wilson Jr. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Wayne Newton, will perform his show “Up Close and Personal” at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through librarymusichall.com.
Drusky Entertainment has announced upcoming shows in the tri-state area, including: Steel Mill Rising at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh on July 15; Meet Loaf (A Tribute to Meat Loaf) at Jergels in Warrendale on July 21; Last Train To Ozz (A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne) and Smacked (A Tribute to Godsmack) at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh on Sept. 9; Popa Chubby at Jergels in Warrendale on Sept. 28. For more information and tickets, visit https://druskyentertainment.com/calendar.
The nonprofit Mon Valley Academy for the Arts is offering music lessons for students of all ages and skill levels at its Charleroi and Brownsville locations. Lessons are taught by experienced and qualified instructors, and tailored to the individual student‘s needs and goals. For more information, visit monvalleyacademyforthearts.org/music-lessons, or call 724-565-1687.
MISC.
The Whiskey Rebellion Festival will be held Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8, with a number of events scheduled in downtown Washington. Friday’s events run from 5:30 to 10 p.m., while Saturday’s kick off at 10:30 a.m. with a parade, and run through 9:30 p.m. For a full schedule, visit whiskeyrebellionfestival.com.
Slovenfest, a Slovenian cultural festival, returns to the SNPJ Recreation Center in Enon Valley Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9. The festival is a celebration of the music, tastes and traditions of Slovenia, and features more than 20 Slovenian polka bands and button box accordion clubs at five indoor and outdoor venues. Visit slovenefest.com for additional information, including a complete weekend entertainment schedule.
The Train Gang of Washington County will be operating its model rain display in Washington Crown Center Mall, 1500 W. Chestnut St. during the summer. Dates are Saturdays, July 8 and 22; and August 12 and 26. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted and passed on to local charities.
Laurelville Retreat Center, 941 Laurelville Lane, Mount Pleasant, will host evening Sunset Yoga classes on the first and third Sundays through Aug. 20. Cost is $12 per class or all six for $60. Pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/sunsetyoga2023 or walk-in. All classes are intended to be held outdoors, but will move inside if there is rain. For additional information, email mary@laurelville.org.
Laurelville Retreat Center in Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County is hosting pool Zumba classes at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays, July 14 and 28, and Aug. 4 and 18. The outdoor pool is heated, and cost per session is $10. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PoolZumba2023.
A Hands on History workshop will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Bradford House, 182 S. Main St., Washington, for students who have completed grades 6-9. Students will be introduced to the Bradford House Poster Contest and will be guided through the steps of creating a visual project. They will be introduced to primary sources of historical information, research methods, and presentation techniques. The class is limited to 16 students, and is $40. For more information visit facebook.com/events/1437530006984301.
Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township will host its second annual Live! Casino Car Cruise on Sunday, Aug. 6, from noon to 5 p.m. in the casino parking lot near Westmoreland Mall. Available spots to participate in the cruise are limited, and anyone interested in showcasing their vehicle is encouraged to register quickly. For additional information, visit Pittsburgh.LiveCasinoHotel.com/CarCruise and click the “register now” button.
Fort Pitt Museum, part of the Senator John Heinz History Center, has extended the run of its featured exhibition, “Guyasuta: The Life and Legend of a Seneca Chief,” through Sept. 4. The museum is located in Point State Park in Pittsburgh.
Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township will host is second Carino Car Cruise on Sunday, Aug. 6 from noon to 5 p.m. in the casino parking lot. Spots are limited, and prizes will be awarded. Cost is $10. Register at Pittsburgh.LiveCasinoHotel.com/CarCruise. There is no cost for the general public to attend.
The Sunday Antiques & Collectibles Sale held at Historic Hanna‘s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg has started for the season. The sales run the second Sunday of each month through October. Buyers can enter the grounds at 7:30 a.m., and shop through the early afternoon. For more information on the sale, or to become a seller, call 724-836-1800.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter in Avella is now open for the season, with a number of events slated for the summer. Among them is vintage base ball game on Saturday, Aug. 19. Additionally, on Saturdays, July 15, Aug. 5 and Oct. 28, “insider tours” will mark 50 years since the first excavation at the rockshelter. For more information, visit heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft or call 724-587-3412.
Historic Hanna‘s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg, is now open for the season. Visitors can check out the Revolutionary War-era historic site and see living history displays and demonstrations. For additional information on times and hours, call 724-836-1800 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org.
The Uniontown Farmers and Producers Market 2023 will take place on Saturdays, May 27 through Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bailey Park parking lot off of Pennsylvania Avenue adjacent to the Sheepskin Trail. Interested vendors can contact Mookie John at mjohn@uniontowncity.com or 724-366-7095.
Om Body welcomes guest meditation leader and sound therapist, Robert Hensley, an award-winning content creator who is also a member of the Uniontown High School Hall of Fame, to lead an Elemental Meditation and Sound Bath session, on Wednesday, July 19. Space is limited. Advance registration is required. Sessions are $30 per person. Visit www.ombodymassageandwellness.com/monthly-schedule to register.
Hands on History Day Camp for students who have completed grades 3, 4 or 5 will be held at the Bradford House Museum in Washington from Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon daily. Campers will immerse themselves in the 1790s through crafts, games, food and lessons. Spaces are limited. Register online www.bradfordhouse.org/events/hands-on-history-day-camp or on Eventbrite at HandsonHistoryDayCamp.eventbrite.com.
The Monongahela River, Railroad & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is now open the first Saturday of every month in addition to each Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to noon. Other visitations are possible through appointment. Call 724-880-5960 or send an email to MRRandTM@gmail.com.
To submit an entertainment listing for Go!, send details to go@heraldstandard.com. Items must be submitted at least one week before the desired publication date for inclusion, though earlier submission is encouraged.
