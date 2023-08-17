THEATER/FILM
“I Want To Know What Love Is,” a show based on the music of Foreigner, will be performed on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at the West Virginia University Canady Creative Arts Center. For tickets and additional information, visit events.wvu.edu.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will host free outdoor performances this year: open air performances at Hazelwood Green in Pittsburgh, Sept. 29-Oct. 1; and the Ballet Under the Stars at Hartwood Acres in Pittsburgh on Aug. 20. Registration is recommended, with additional details available at pbt.org.
“Willy Wonka Jr.” comes to Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg for a 10-day run, Aug. 17-27. Geared toward young audiences, the musical tells the tale of candy-loving Willy Wonka and the prized golden ticket used to win a tour of his factory. Shows run Thursdays through Sundays. For ticket information and performance times, visit littlelake.org.
“Hello, Dolly!,” a 1964 musical, will be performed at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale from Thursday, Aug. 17-Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 2:30 p.m. For tickets, visit geyerpac.com.
Siegfried Tieber returns to Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh with his hit show “Sixty-Seven Keys” Aug. 16 through Sept. 3. To purchase tickets, visit trustarts.org/magic, or call 412-456-6666.
“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” will be performed by the Pittsburgh CLO from Tuesday, Aug. 22 through Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Benedum Center. For tickets and show times, visit https://pittsburghclo.culturaldistrict.org/.
“Steel Magnolias,” a comedy-drama that follows the story of a group of best friends, will be performed at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale from Thursday, Sept. 14-Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. For tickets, visit geyerpac.com.
“tick, tick … BOOM!,” a musical by Jonathan Larson, will be performed at the Pittsburgh CLO Cabaret between Sept. 22 and Oct. 22. For ticket information, visit pittsburghclo.org.
“Bluey’s Big Play,” based on the children’s television series, will be performed at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24. Tickets are available at trustarts.org.
“Incredible Predators” is being shown in 3D and 2D at Rangos Giant Cinema in Pittsburgh through Saturday, Sept. 30. The runtime is 40 minutes. Tickets are available through carnegiesciencecenter.org.
“Jesus Christ Superstar,” an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical celebrating its 50th anniversary, will be presented at the West Virginia University Canady Creative Arts Center on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and additional information, visit events.wvu.edu.
“Life and Death of Harry Houdini,” presented by magician Lee Terbosic, runs at Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh from Wednesday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 3. For ticket information, visit trustarts.org/magic.
“The Book of Mormon,” an irreverent Tony Award winning musical, will be presented at the West Virginia University Canady Creative Arts Center on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and additional information, visit events.wvu.edu.
“Mrs. Doubtfire,” a new musical comedy, will be presented at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh from Tuesday, Nov. 28 to Sunday, Dec. 3. The musical is based on the Robin Williams’ movie of the same name. For tickets visit trustarts.org.
“Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet” will be presented at the West Virginia University Canady Creative Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and additional information, visit events.wvu.edu.
“Who’s Holiday” will be performed by the Pittsburgh CLO at the CLO Cabaret between Dec. 1 and 31. For ticket information, visit pittsburghclo.org.
“A Musical Christmas Carol” will be performed by the Pittsburgh CLO Friday, Dec. 15 through Saturday, Dec. 23 at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh. For ticket information visit pittsburghclo.org.
“A Magical Cirque Christmas” will be presented at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh Friday and Saturday, Dec. 29-30. The variety show is friendly to all ages. For tickets, visit trustarts.org.
“The Cher Show,” a musical about the life of eponymous Grammy, Oscar and Emmy winner Cher, will be presented at the West Virginia University Canady Creative Arts Center on Monday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and additional information, visit events.wvu.edu.
“Little Women,” the Broadway musical based on author Louisa May Alcott’s life, will be presented at the West Virginia University Canady Creative Arts Center on Monday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and additional information, visit events.wvu.edu.
Found & Favored Ministries presents “The Story Tour” at the State Theater Center for the Arts, 37 E. Main St, Uniontown, on Thursday, Nov. 9. The one-night performance features the hope-filled music of Allan Scott Band, ministry with speakers Allan Scott and suicide survivor Pastor Travis Habbershon, and testimonies and stories of God’s redemption. The powerful and unique experience is geared toward those who are hurting, addicted or struggling with their faith. For more information, or tickets, visit thestorytour.org.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Performances for the 2022-23 season include Jimmy Ichihana in “The Cards” from July 5-Aug. 13. Weekly performances run Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
“Arctic: Our Frozen Planet” is screening at the Rangos Giant Cinema in Pittsburgh through Tuesday, Oct. 31.The film, narrated by actor Benedict Cumberbatch, takes audiences to the top of the globe where climate change is happening faster and more dramatically than anywhere else. The runtime is 42 minutes. Tickets are available through carnegiesciencecenter.org.
ART/EXHIBITS
The Andy Warhol Museum, Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and the Heinz History Center will be open to visitors free of charge every operating day throughout the month of August 2023. All three recently won honors from USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards as some of the finest in the country. Online voters recognized The Warhol (4th in Best Art Museums), History Center (2nd in Best History Museums) and Children’s Museum (2nd in Best Children’s Museums).
Seen & Heard, an exhibition at 707 Gallery in Pittsburgh, celebrates recent acquisitions made possible with the support of the Richard King Mellon Foundation to purchase works by contemporary Black women artists with ties to the Pittsburgh-region. The exhibition runs through Sept. 24.
The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg is seeking submissions to its seventh annual art show, featuring a judged category and a general category. The exhibit runs from Sept. 25 through Oct. 6, but registration to participate is due by Sept. 8. Complete details, including art size requirements and cost, are available at www.greensburg.pitt.edu/art-show.
Westmoreland 250, an exhibit celebrating Westmoreland County‘s 250th anniversary, is now open at the Westmoreland History Education Center, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg. More than 30 historical societies, museums, and other organizations across the county have loaned objects and/or pictures for the exhibit. The exhibit will be open throughout the year. For more information, call 724-836-1800 or visit westmorelandhistory.org.
“Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers, 1912–2022” is now open at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh. The exhibition examines how the role of a printmaker has transformed through international encounters, new sources of inspiration, and artistic motivation.
“Pittsburgh and the Great Migration: Black Mobility and the Automobile,” is now open at the Car and Carnegie Museum in Pittsburgh. The exhibit will run through Feb. 4, 2024, and features well-known favorites like the 1914 Ford Model T Touring Car and the 1922 Lincoln Model L. For tickets or information, visit theprickpittsburgh.org.
Vikings: Warriors of the North Sea has over 140 authentic Viking artifacts, including a full-sized replica of a Viking boat. The exhibit, displayed at the PPG Science Pavilion in Pittsburgh, is open through Monday, Sept. 4. For tickets, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
“Chirp, Chitter, Caw: Surrounded by Birdsong,” a new exhibition at Carnegie Museum of National History in Pittsburgh, is now open. Visitors can stroll down Bird Hall to hear sonic snapshots created by artists Christ Hoff and Sam Harnett. The exhibition runs through Sept. 4. For additional information, visit carnegiemnh.org.
“Traveling While Black,” a cinematic virtual reality experience, is now open at 820 Liberty Gallery, and will run through Sept. 24. The installation was created by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Emmy Award-winning Felix & Paul Studios. The Pittsburgh gallery is open Wednesday and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, visit trustarts.org.
Jane‘s Endangered Animal Experience is now open at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh. The exhibit runs through Jan. 2 and is based on the Apple TV+ series “Jane.” The show was inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall. For more information, visit carnegiemnh.org.
Uniontown Art Club‘s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club‘s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
The Carnegie Museum of Art‘s lineup of exhibitions for 2023 will include Lyndon Barrois Jr.: Rosette, Forum Gallery, May 5 to Aug. 27; Joan Brown, Heinz Galleries, May 27 to Sept. 24; What brings us here?, Scaife Gallery 2, June 24 and ongoing; Imprinting in Their Time: Japanese Printmakers 1912–2022, Gallery One, June 24 to May 12, 2024; Unsettling Matter, Gaining Ground, Heinz Architectural Center, Aug. 19 to Jan. 7, 2024; Amie Siegel, Forum Gallery, Sept. 22 to Feb. 11, 2024, and The Milton and Sheila Fine Collection, Heinz Galleries, Nov. 18 to March 17, 2024. For more information, visit cmoa.org.
MUSIC & COMEDY
The Lackawanna Longneckers will be performing on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 3 p.m. in Fiddler’s Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. Prior to their stage time, they will lead a jam with attendees welcome to join in. The Old Time Fiddlers House Band will also play a set followed by open mic. For more information, visit The Old Time Fiddlers Association of Western Pennsylvania Facebook page.
“Music on the Bluff” returns with gems by classical composers for a four-concert series at PNC Recital Hall on the campus of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. The first show, “Chopin & Schumann,” is on Sunday, Aug. 27. Additional shows are: “Romance and Fairy Tales,” Sunday, Sept. 17; “Fantasy,” Sunday, Oct. 15; and “Folk Style,” Sunday, Jan. 21. All shows begin at 3 p.m. and are preceded by a 2:30 p.m. pre-concert discussion. Cost is $20 per concert. Tickets are available at duq.edu/BluffSeries.
“You, Me & Harry,” a celebration of the songs of Harry Chapin, will be presented at the Mon Valley Academy for the Arts by Mon Valley native Lou Antonucci on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. For tickets, call 724-561-5616.
Old Crow Medicine Show, responsible for the folk song “Wagon Wheel” will perform at the West Virginia University Canady Creative Arts Center on Monday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and additional information, visit events.wvu.edu.
Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea, featuring Vince Herman, Larry & Joe, and Kat Wright comes to the stage at West Virginia University’s Canady Creative Arts Center on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and additional information, visit events.wvu.edu.
Comedian Chris Tucker will perform at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit trustarts.org.
Samantha Bee’s “Your Favorite Woman” comedy show comes to the Byham Theatre in Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. For tickets, visit trustarts.org.
Blues Traveler, the Grammy Award-winning group responsible for the song “Run-Around,” will perform at West Virginia University Canady Creative Arts Center on Monday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and additional information, visit events.wvu.edu.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis will celebrate the holiday spirit at the West Virginia University Canady Creative Arts Center on Monday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and additional information, visit events.wvu.edu.
“Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience” comes to the West Virginia University Canady Creative Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and additional information, visit events.wvu.edu.
The Temptations and The Four Tops will close out the season at the West Virginia University Canady Creative Arts Center on Thursday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and additional information, visit events.wvu.edu.
Laser shows featuring the music of Pink Floyd and Taylor Swift will take over the Buhl Planetarium dome through Mon., Sept. 4. Laser “Dark Side of the Moon” plays at 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, and a show featuring an array of Swift‘s hits is playing daily at 2 p.m. For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Jazz Live, presented by BNY Mellon, returns to the Agnes Katz Plaza, intersection of Penn Avenue and 7th Street in Pittsburgh, with free concerts on Tuesdays, from 5 to 7 p.m. Performers include: Brian Edwards Excursion, Aug. 22; Paul Cosentino’s Boilermaker Jazz Band, Aug. 29; James Johnson III Quartet, Sept. 5; Howie Alexander Quartet, Sept. 12; Silvia Bolognesi Italian Trio with Special Guest Irene Monteverde, Sept. 19; and John Shannon Trio, Sept. 26.
Just Summer, a free series from Chamber Music Pittsburgh, will be at the Highline, 339 McKean St., Pittsburgh. The final performance is Anqwenique on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Performances are outside, with a rain date scheduled for the following day at the same time. For more information, visit chambermusicpittsburgh.org.
Washington County Fair will feature a number of concerts during its run, including Scott Blasey on Aug. 17, Good Karma Band on Aug. 18 and Marcus Tyler Band on Aug. 19.
A free Thursday Solar Concert series, sponsored by Pittsburgh Children’s Museum, will be held on Thursday at 12:15 through Aug. 31 at Buhl Community Park or Nova Place. Performances include Thomas Wendt, Aug. 17 at Nova; The Meraklides, Aug. 24 at Buhl; and Liz McBride, Aug. 31 at Nova.
The 10th Annual Raise Your Voice Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19 from noon to 7 p.m. at Monessen City Park. The free event will highlight local talent and businesses, and commemorate Monessen’s 125th Anniversary. Throughout the day, there will be vendors, food, activities and an all-day concert. For more information, please visit the Facebook event page - 10th Annual Raise Your Voice Festival. Vendors and sponsors can contact Matt Shorraw at mshorraw@gmail.com.
Brass Transit, an eight-piece Chicago tribute band, will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will play An Evening Under the Stars at Ligonier Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is sponsored by the country club and the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art. For tickets and additional information, visit sama-art.org.
Joss Stone, a Grammy-winning singer, is set to perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Stone will be joined by special guest Stephen Wilson Jr. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
The Concert on the Lawn will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus. The show features a performance from Unforgettable Fire, a U2 tribute band, followed by fireworks. The event is free to all, and admission to the Lemont Furnace campus begins at 6 p.m. For additional information, call 724-430-4271 or visit fayette.psu.edu/concert Visit uf2.com to learn more about the band.
Wayne Newton, will perform his show “Up Close and Personal” at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through librarymusichall.com.
Steve-O brings The Bucket List Tour to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Steve-O has appeared on MTV, is a New York Times best-selling author for his book, “Professional Idiot,” and has amassed millions of social media followers. The show is for those 18 and above, and tickets range in price from $35 to $125 for a VIP meet-and-greet package. For additional information, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Hotel California, an Eagles tribute band, will perform at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. For tickets or additional information, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
Eric Johnson, a Grammy-winning guitarist, vocalist and composer, will bring his music to the stage at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through thepalacetheatre.org.
“Vicki Lawrence & Mama: A Two-Woman Show” brings the comedian (Lawrence) and her television alter-ego Thelma “Mama” Harper to the stage at The Palace Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets range in price from $45 to $99, and can be purchased at thepalacetheatre.org.
Drusky Entertainment has announced upcoming shows in the tri-state area, including Last Train To Ozz (A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne) and Smacked (A Tribute to Godsmack) at the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh on Sept. 9; Popa Chubby at Jergels in Warrendale on Sept. 28. For more information and tickets, visit https://druskyentertainment.com/calendar.
The nonprofit Mon Valley Academy for the Arts is offering music lessons for students of all ages and skill levels at its Charleroi and Brownsville locations. Lessons are taught by experienced and qualified instructors, and tailored to the individual student‘s needs and goals. For more information, visit monvalleyacademyforthearts.org/music-lessons, or call 724-565-1687.
MISC.
Comic artist Shane Ronzio will conduct a web comic class on Friday, Aug. 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Mon Valley Academy for the Arts’ Peter J. Daley Cultural Center in Brownsville. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 724-561-5616 or email info@monvalleyacademyforthearts.org. Pre-registration is strongly suggested as space is limited.
Scott’s House of Cards at Uniontown Mall is celebrating its grand opening with a local comic con from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20. The event includes vendors, celebrities, lightsaber shows by The Outer Rim Praxeum, and a cosplay contest with prizes. Entry is free. For additional details visit Scott’s House of Cards on Facebook.
The Train Gang of Washington County will be operating its model rain display in Washington Crown Center Mall, 1500 W. Chestnut St. during the summer. The last remaining date is Saturday, Aug. 26. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are accepted and passed on to local charities.
Laurelville Retreat Center, 941 Laurelville Lane, Mount Pleasant, will host evening Sunset Yoga classes on the first and third Sundays through Aug. 20. Cost is $12 per class or all six for $60. Pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/sunsetyoga2023 or walk-in. All classes are intended to be held outdoors, but will move inside if there is rain. For additional information, email mary@laurelville.org.
Laurelville Retreat Center in Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County is hosting pool Zumba classes at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. The outdoor pool is heated, and cost per session is $10. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PoolZumba2023.
A Whiskey Rebellion Dinner will be held on Friday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe in Canonsburg. The dinner includes a whiskey-themed meal. A link to purchase tickets is available at bradfordhouse.org/.
Powdermill Nature Reserve in Pittsburgh is holding a number of events throughout August. Included are Hummingbird Day on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon; science and nature lecture “The Summer of Smoke and Fire” on Aug. 20 from 2 to 3 p.m.; Family Nature Walks on Sept. 2 and Oct. 7 from 2 to 3 p.m.; Avian Research Center free guided tours, Sept. 5 and Oct. 8 from 8 to 9:30 a.m.; science and nature lecture “Fungi” on Sept. 17 from 2 to 3 p.m.; and Avian Research Center open houses on Sept. 23 and Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon. For additional information, visit carnegiemnh.org.
South Hills Village Mall in Pittsburgh is planning a number of Wednesday Play Dates throughout the year on the lower level near the children‘s play area. Dates are Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 18 and Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Each date includes activities and is free.
Fort Pitt Museum, part of the Senator John Heinz History Center, has extended the run of its featured exhibition, “Guyasuta: The Life and Legend of a Seneca Chief,” through Sept. 4. The museum is located in Point State Park in Pittsburgh.
St Hubert Church in Point Marion is celebrating its annual Heritage Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 4 to 9 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a day of fellowship, raffles, games, crafts, baked goods and other food, and the music of The Vibrations, who will play during a 4 p.m. polka Mass. The church is located at 9 Sadler St.
The Sunday Antiques & Collectibles Sale held at Historic Hanna‘s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg has started for the season. The sales run the second Sunday of each month through October. Buyers can enter the grounds at 7:30 a.m., and shop through the early afternoon. For more information on the sale, or to become a seller, call 724-836-1800.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter in Avella is now open for the season, with a number of events slated for the summer. Among them is vintage base ball game on Saturday, Aug. 19. Additionally, on Saturday, Oct. 28, an “insider tour” will mark 50 years since the first excavation at the rockshelter. For more information, visit heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft or call 724-587-3412.
The 13th Taste of Morgantown will be held in Mylan Park on Sunday, Aug. 27. Highlighting food, festivity and philanthropy, the event allows attendees to sample dishes from area restaurants and vote for their favorites at the park’s Aquatic Center and Track Complex. For tickets and additional information, visit mylanpark.org/tasteofmorgantown/.
Historic Hanna‘s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg, is now open for the season. Visitors can check out the Revolutionary War-era historic site and see living history displays and demonstrations. For additional information on times and hours, call 724-836-1800 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org.
The Uniontown Farmers and Producers Market 2023 will take place on Saturdays, May 27 through Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bailey Park parking lot off of Pennsylvania Avenue adjacent to the Sheepskin Trail. Interested vendors can contact Mookie John at mjohn@uniontowncity.com or 724-366-7095.
The Monongahela River, Railroad & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is now open the first Saturday of every month in addition to each Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to noon. Other visitations are possible through appointment. Call 724-880-5960 or send an email to MRRandTM@gmail.com.
