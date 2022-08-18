THEATER/FILM/ LITERATURE
“Wings Over Water,” an IMAX film showcasing the importance of the Prairie Wetlands, is at the Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema through Friday, Sept. 30. The film is family-friendly and has a run time of 45 minutes. For information, go online to WingsOverWaterFilm.com, or CarnegieScienceCenter.org.
“American Idiot,” a musical based on the tunes of Green Day, will be performed at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale Thursday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 21 at 2:30 p.m. The show contains mature themes and strong language and is intended for adult audiences. For tickets, go to geyerpac.com.
“Pippin,” the musical story of one man’s journey to be extraordinary, will be performed at Little Lake Theatre in Canonsburg on Thursday, Aug. 11-Saturday, Aug. 13, and Thursday, Aug. 18-Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, Aug. 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit littlelake.org.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. The final show of the season features Guy Hollingtonworth in “The Expert At The Card Table,” and runs through Oct. 2. Performances run Wednesday through Sundays weekly. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
The Rangos Giant Cinema at the Carnegie Science Center will be screening “CatVideoFest” on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m. “CatVideoFest” is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and more. Ten percent of ticket sales will benefit Cats N’At, a local cat lounge in Wexford. Visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org for tickets or additional information.
ART/EXHIBITS
“Worship + Work,” an exhibit at the Verostko Center for the Arts at St. Vincent College runs through Aug. 19, featuring photographs centered on Benedictine life by Gordon Parks and Pittsburgh-based artist Dominic McDuffie. It includes photographs Parks created for Life magazine in 1955 that document the monks of Saint Benedict’s Abbey in Atchison, Kansas, and 30 rarely-shown photos that have been loaned by the monks of Saint Benedict’s for the exhibit. Summer hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
“Color, Light and the Outdoors,” an exhibit at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, will be held from Friday, Aug. 19 through Oct. 30. To celebrate the opening of the exhibition, there will be a reception to meet the artists and view the work. A wine and hors d’ oeuvres reception with live music will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost to attend is $5 per person. The museum is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South in Ligonier. For more information, visit www.sama-art.org, call 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is welcoming back the exhibit “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit” through Sunday, Aug. 28. The exhibit was created by the Children’s Museum in partnership with Fred Rogers Productions, producers of the PBS series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.” Advance tickets are highly recommended. For additional information call 412-322-5058 or go online to www.pittsburghkids.org.
“Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World” has opened as an exhibit at the Carnegie Science Center. This exhibit showcases nearly 70 acoustic, electric, historical, and unusual guitars, including the world’s largest playable electric guitar – 43 feet long and weighing as much as a small car. For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
The Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, 100 Ridge Avenue, Washington, Pa., is open for the season. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. See the website duncan-miller.org for more details.
Greensboro Pottery will be part of a display at the Benedum Fine Arts Gallery at Waynesburg University from through Sept. 2. The gallery is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the public is invited to view the exhibit.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
MUSIC/COMEDY
The Community Bands of Westmoreland County will embark on a cross-state tour, playing patriotic concerts at the Flight 93 National Memorial and at Gettysburg National Military Park. Musicians will perform at the Flight 93 Memorial Plaza at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, then at the Gettysburg Battlefield Visitor Center at 4 p.m. that same day. Another performance is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Gettysburg Town Square.
Trust Cabaret at the O’Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh has a number of artists slated to perform during its 2022-23 season. Shows, all slated for Mondays, include Stephen Schwartz and Friends on Sept. 19, Megan Hilty on Nov. 7, LaChanze on Feb. 6, Carole J. Bufford on March 27 and Norm Lewis on May 8. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
Greensburg Music Fest, presented by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust, is slated for Saturday, Aug. 27 from noon to 9 p.m. The fourth annual fest features three stages of musicians, food trucks, artists and vendors. Performances at the WCT Stage lot run from 1 to 8 p.m., and performances at the Elegant Catering Stage run from noon to 9 p.m. Those stages are located in the Helman-Ghrist lot and performances are free. Lithium, a Tribute to Nirvana, headlines at 6 p.m. on The Palace Stage. For additional information, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
The Four Chord Music Festival, a pop/punk/alternative music festival is coming to Wild Things Park outside Washington again this year, this time expanding to two days. Set for Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10, this year’s lineup includes Bad Religion, Descendants, Pennywise, Silverstein, H20 and many others on Friday. The Saturday lineup has All Time Low, Jimmy Eat World, The Maine, Mom Jeans, Patent Pending and more. Tickets and additional information are available at www.fourchordmusicfestival.com.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art and the Ligonier Country Club have come together to present an evening with the Westmoreland Symphony for a “British Invasion,” including music from the Beatles, Elton John, the Rolling Stones and more under the stars. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Reservations can be made by going to the SAMA website at www.sama-art.org. Go to events and click on Events List.
The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown has a number of shows scheduled this season, including: Jason Aldean, Friday, Aug. 26; Wiz Khalifa and Logic, Sunday, Aug. 28; Shinedown and Jelly Roll, Friday, Sept. 9; Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy, Saturday, Sept. 10; Five Finger Death Punch and The Hu, Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Four Chord Music Festival at Wild Things Park in Washington will be held for two days this year, with a lineup of bands including Jimmy Eat World and Bad Religion. Tickets are now on sale for the festival, to be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10. For a full lineup of bands and to purchase VIP or regular tickets, visit fourchordmusicfestival.com.
PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh has a number of upcoming shows, including Elevation Worship Summer Tour, Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.; Twenty-One Pilots, Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.
Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in Washington has a number of upcoming concerts scheduled throughout the coming months: Tower of Power, Saturday, Aug. 27; Sara Evans, Saturday, Sept. 17; Rick Springfield, Saturday, Oct. 1, En Vogue, Saturday, Oct. 8; WAR, Saturday, Oct. 15. All performances will take place in the Hollywood Meadows Events Center. Doors open at 7 p.m., with show at 8 p.m. For more information, visit hollywoodmeadows.com.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has several upcoming concerts in September: Hotel California, Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Steven Wright, Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.; The Robert Cray Band, Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.
MISC.
The Senator John Heinz History Center will host the inaugural Martin Robson Delany Symposium on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. The academic conference will feature panel discussions with scholars from across the nation who have studied Delany, including keynote speakers Tunde Adeleke, director of African American Studies at Iowa State University, and Richard J. Blackett, professor of history at Vanderbilt University. The symposium will begin with a welcome reception starting at 6 p.m. on Aug. 26, and feature panel discussions and keynote speakers on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The presentations that day will be available for viewing virtually. Registration is available online at heinzhistorycenter.org.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella will host its annual Vintage “Base Ball” Day on Saturday, Aug. 20 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Three teams — the Somerset Frosty Sons, the Addison Mountain Stars and the Keystone Base Ball Club — will be donning 1860s-style uniforms and playing by the “base ball” rules commonly used in that era. For additional information, go online to heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft.
Messfest is returning to the Carnegie Science Center Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can explore four floors of hands-on exhibits, plus Highmark SportsWorks, while taking part in messy science experiments. Messfest activities are included in general admission and open to all ages. For more information, go online to CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
The Senator John Heinz History Center will host its 11th Annual Bocce Tournament and Festival Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium’s South Endzone Gate A. In a double-elimination tournament, 36 four-person bocce teams will compete for first place. Admission is free for spectators and includes performances by the Jaggerz, the New Pure Gold and the Aces with special guest Shari Richards. Food will be available to purchase from Common Plea Catering. For more information visit www.heinzhistorycenter.org.
Peters Creek Historical Society welcomes Rob Throckmorton as guest speaker, Monday, Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Wrights United Methodist Church, 788 Venetia Road, Venetia. The subject of his program is Forrest Fenn and the mystery surrounding the treasure in cache and gold he hid and the decade long search to find it by fortune hunters.
A Labor United Celebration will be held at Northmoreland Park on Sunday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event includes concerts, food, carnival rides, a circus, games and other activities. Admission and parking are free. Northmoreland Park is located in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County. For more information, call 724-830-3950 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
The Great American Banana Split Celebration will take place on downtown Latrobe’s Main and Ligonier Streets on Friday, Aug. 19 from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The events commemorates the 1904 invention of the banana split by Latrobe pharmacist David Strickler, and includes a packed three days schedule and plenty of banana splits. For a full schedule with list of entertainers, visit the event’s official website at www.bananasplitfest.com.
Touchstone’s Weekend Craft Getaways run five weekends, starting Aug. 27. Guests can immerse themselves in a hands-on learning experience at the 150-acre wooded campus in Farmington. Choose from 25 weekend workshops (two or three days) for beginner to advanced artists in six different art studios including blacksmithing, ceramics, drawing/painting, glass, metals/jewelry, and more. The campus is also offering Date Nights on Fridays, which are a two-hour mini workshop. Visitors are also welcome at the Touchstone Galleries for two brand new exhibitions running through September – “A Shared Vision: 50 years of work from Touchstone” and “Running Out of Time” with Associated Artists of Pittsburgh members Sheila Cuellar-Shaffer and Sharon Massey. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. More information at touchstonecrafts.org or call 724-329-1370.
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens and Penn State Extension invite gardening and healthy food enthusiasts to a full day of exploring foraging and edible landscaping at this year’s annual Summer Short Course on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Keynote speaker Ellen Zachos – author of “Backyard Foraging: 65 Familiar Plants You Didn’t Know You Could Eat,” “The Wildcrafted Cocktail” and “The Forager’s Pantry” – will be joined by a roster of expert speakers as participants explore how to start backyard foraging, learn how to grow edible tree nuts, what kinds of less common small fruit and berries are good for you, and how ornamental garden plants can do double duty by being both beautiful and delicious. In addition, on Monday, Aug. 22, there will be a limited enrollment wildcrafted cocktail workshop. Registration for both programs is open now at phipps.conservatory.org/ShortCourse.
“Monarchs Milkweek and More” will be held at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event includes family activities based around nature. The museum is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South in Ligonier. For more information, visit www.sama-art.org, call 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.
The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor (LHHC) is hosting a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration at Latrobe Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 5-8 p.m. Guests can celebrate the history and legacy of the LHHC with a night of cocktails, food, live music by Deja Vu, and more. There will be a silent and live auction, 50/50, cash bar, and more. Attendees are encouraged to wear semi-formal dress or their best 1920s inspired garb. The cost is $90 per person, and includes a buffet dinner. For additional information, visits lhhc.org/.
MotoAmerica, the country’s premier motorcycle road racing series, will speed into Pittsburgh International Race Complex Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21 for MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh. For additional information or tickets, visit motoamerica.com/pittsburgh/.
The Train Gang of Washington County PA’s model train display, located in the Washington Crown Center Mall, will be open Saturdays, Aug. 13 and 27 from noon until 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Peters Creek Historical Society is holding tours of the Enoch Wright House, 815 Venetia Road, Venetia on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to visit this National and State Historic Site.
Historic Hanna’s Town has opened for the season in Westmoreland County, offering guided tours Wednesdays through Sundays. Call 724-836-1800, x210 to reserve a spot or for more information.
Registration for summer camps at the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History are now open. The Carnegie Museum of Art camps run through Friday, Aug. 19, and Carnegie Museum of Natural History camps happen through Friday, Aug. 26. Full-day camps are available for campers aged 6-13 at both museums, and campers who are aged 14-18 can find workshops at the Carnegie Museum of Art. The Carnegie Museum of Natural History offers half-day camps for children who are aged 4 and 5. Information is available at camps.artandnaturalhistory.org.
The Fiddlers Jamboree at the Old Time Fiddlers Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, 120 Pechin Road, Dunbar, will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20, and Dec. 18. All jamborees include free admission and free parking. A concession stand will sell drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Membership is $10 for anyone who wants to join. For more information, call 724-277-0352.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
Entertainment notices can be submitted to GO! Magazine at least two weeks prior to the event.
