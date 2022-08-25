THEATER/FILM/ LITERATURE
“Wings Over Water,” an IMAX film showcasing the importance of the Prairie Wetlands, is at the Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema through Friday, Sept. 30. The film is family-friendly and has a run time of 45 minutes. For information, go online to WingsOverWaterFilm.com, or CarnegieScienceCenter.org.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. The final show of the season features Guy Hollingtonworth in “The Expert At The Card Table,” and runs through Oct. 2. Performances run Wednesday through Sundays weekly. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
ART/EXHIBITS
“Color, Light and the Outdoors,” an exhibit at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, will be held from Friday, Aug. 19 through Oct. 30. To celebrate the opening of the exhibition, there will be a reception to meet the artists and view the work. The museum is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South in Ligonier. For more information, visit www.sama-art.org, call 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.
“Andy Warhol’s Social Network: ‘Interview,’ Television and Portraits” will open at the Andy Warhol Museum on Saturday, Sept. 24. The exhibit runs through Feb. 20 looks at the cross-section between Warhol’s longest running project, Interview magazine, his portrait commissions and his ventures in television with “Fashion,” “Warhol TV” and “Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes.” A free public opening celebration is planned for opening day starting at 8 p.m. Reservations are required at warhol.org.
”The Pittsburgh Left,” now open at the gallery Space in downtown Pittsburgh, looks at how various artists look at the city, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 23. At 707 Penn Gallery, “Use What You Got” is the debut solo exhibit of works created by autodidactic multi-disciplinary artist atiya jones. Currently open, will be at the gallery through Sunday, Nov. 20. Hours at both galleries are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, go online to TrustArts.org.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier Valley will host its annual Fall Plein Air Paint Out on Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 22 to 24. Following three days of painting, the museum will hold an exhibition, “Wet Sale,” on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. Works will also be available for view or purchase through Saturday, Oct. 8. SAMA is located at One Boucher Lane & Route 711 South, Ligonier. For more information, visit www.sama-art.org or call 724-238-6015.
Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is welcoming back the exhibit “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit” through Sunday, Aug. 28. The exhibit was created by the Children’s Museum in partnership with Fred Rogers Productions, producers of the PBS series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.” Advance tickets are highly recommended. For additional information call 412-322-5058 or go online to www.pittsburghkids.org.
“Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World” has opened as an exhibit at the Carnegie Science Center. This exhibit showcases nearly 70 acoustic, electric, historical, and unusual guitars, including the world’s largest playable electric guitar – 43 feet long and weighing as much as a small car. For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
The Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, 100 Ridge Avenue, Washington, Pa., is open for the season. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. See the website duncan-miller.org for more details.
Greensboro Pottery will be part of a display at the Benedum Fine Arts Gallery at Waynesburg University from through Sept. 2. The gallery is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the public is invited to view the exhibit.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
MUSIC/COMEDY
The Community Bands of Westmoreland County will embark on a cross-state tour, playing patriotic concerts at the Flight 93 National Memorial and at Gettysburg National Military Park. Musicians will perform at the Flight 93 Memorial Plaza at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, then at the Gettysburg Battlefield Visitor Center at 4 p.m. that same day. Another performance is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Gettysburg Town Square.
Trust Cabaret at the O’Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh has a number of artists slated to perform during its 2022-23 season. Shows, all slated for Mondays, include Stephen Schwartz and Friends on Sept. 19, Megan Hilty on Nov. 7, LaChanze on Feb. 6, Carole J. Bufford on March 27 and Norm Lewis on May 8. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
Greensburg Music Fest, presented by the Westmoreland Cultural Trust, is slated for Saturday, Aug. 27 from noon to 9 p.m. The fourth annual fest features three stages of musicians, food trucks, artists and vendors. Performances at the WCT Stage lot run from 1 to 8 p.m., and performances at the Elegant Catering Stage run from noon to 9 p.m. Those stages are located in the Helman-Ghrist lot and performances are free. Lithium, a Tribute to Nirvana, headlines at 6 p.m. on The Palace Stage. For additional information, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
The Four Chord Music Festival, a pop/punk/alternative music festival is coming to Wild Things Park outside Washington again this year, this time expanding to two days. Set for Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10, this year’s lineup includes Bad Religion, Descendants, Pennywise, Silverstein, H20 and many others on Friday. The Saturday lineup has All Time Low, Jimmy Eat World, The Maine, Mom Jeans, Patent Pending and more. Tickets and additional information are available at www.fourchordmusicfestival.com.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art and the Ligonier Country Club have come together to present an evening with the Westmoreland Symphony for a “British Invasion,” including music from the Beatles, Elton John, the Rolling Stones and more under the stars. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Reservations can be made by going to the SAMA website at www.sama-art.org. Go to events and click on Events List.
The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown has a number of shows scheduled this season, including: Wiz Khalifa and Logic, Sunday, Aug. 28; Shinedown and Jelly Roll, Friday, Sept. 9; Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy, Saturday, Sept. 10; Five Finger Death Punch and The Hu, Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Four Chord Music Festival at Wild Things Park in Washington will be held for two days this year, with a lineup of bands including Jimmy Eat World and Bad Religion. Tickets are now on sale for the festival, to be held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10. For a full lineup of bands and to purchase VIP or regular tickets, visit fourchordmusicfestival.com.
Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in Washington has a number of upcoming concerts scheduled throughout the coming months: Tower of Power, Saturday, Aug. 27; Sara Evans, Saturday, Sept. 17; Rick Springfield, Saturday, Oct. 1, En Vogue, Saturday, Oct. 8; WAR, Saturday, Oct. 15. All performances will take place in the Hollywood Meadows Events Center. Doors open at 7 p.m., with show at 8 p.m. For more information, visit hollywoodmeadows.com.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has several upcoming concerts in September: Hotel California, Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Steven Wright, Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.; The Robert Cray Band, Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.
MISC.
Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella will host a new event, “19th-Century Chocolate,” on Saturday, Aug. 27 beginning at 10 a.m. The all-day event will take a sweet look at how chocolate was produced and consumed during the 19th century. The event is included with standard Meadowcroft admission. Children aged 17 and under receive free admission. For more information, go to heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft.
The Senator John Heinz History Center will host the inaugural Martin Robson Delany Symposium on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. The academic conference will feature panel discussions with scholars from across the nation who have studied Delany, including keynote speakers Tunde Adeleke, director of African American Studies at Iowa State University, and Richard J. Blackett, professor of history at Vanderbilt University. The symposium will begin with a welcome reception starting at 6 p.m. on Aug. 26, and feature panel discussions and keynote speakers on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The presentations that day will be available for viewing virtually. Registration is available online at heinzhistorycenter.org.
A Labor United Celebration will be held at Northmoreland Park on Sunday, Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event includes concerts, food, carnival rides, a circus, games and other activities. Admission and parking are free. Northmoreland Park is located in Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County. For more information, call 724-830-3950 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
Touchstone’s Weekend Craft Getaways run five weekends, starting Aug. 27. Guests can immerse themselves in a hands-on learning experience at the 150-acre wooded campus in Farmington. Choose from 25 weekend workshops (two or three days) for beginner to advanced artists in six different art studios including blacksmithing, ceramics, drawing/painting, glass, metals/jewelry, and more. The campus is also offering Date Nights on Fridays, which are a two-hour mini workshop. Visitors are also welcome at the Touchstone Galleries for two brand new exhibitions running through September – “A Shared Vision: 50 years of work from Touchstone” and “Running Out of Time” with Associated Artists of Pittsburgh members Sheila Cuellar-Shaffer and Sharon Massey. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. More information at touchstonecrafts.org or call 724-329-1370.
The Train Gang of Washington County PA’s model train display, located in the Washington Crown Center Mall, will be open Saturday, Aug. 27 from noon until 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Peters Creek Historical Society is holding tours of the Enoch Wright House, 815 Venetia Road, Venetia on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to visit this National and State Historic Site.
Historic Hanna’s Town has opened for the season in Westmoreland County, offering guided tours Wednesdays through Sundays. Call 724-836-1800, x210 to reserve a spot or for more information.
Registration for summer camps at the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History are now open. The Carnegie Museum of Art camps run through Friday, Aug. 19, and Carnegie Museum of Natural History camps happen through Friday, Aug. 26. Full-day camps are available for campers aged 6-13 at both museums, and campers who are aged 14-18 can find workshops at the Carnegie Museum of Art. The Carnegie Museum of Natural History offers half-day camps for children who are aged 4 and 5. Information is available at camps.artandnaturalhistory.org.
The Fiddlers Jamboree at the Old Time Fiddlers Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, 120 Pechin Road, Dunbar, will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20, and Dec. 18. All jamborees include free admission and free parking. A concession stand will sell drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Membership is $10 for anyone who wants to join. For more information, call 724-277-0352.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
Entertainment notices can be submitted to GO! Magazine by emailing go@heraldstandard.com at least two weeks prior to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.