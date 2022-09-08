THEATER/FILM/ LITERATURE
“Wings Over Water,” an IMAX film showcasing the importance of the Prairie Wetlands, is at the Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema through Friday, Sept. 30. The film is family-friendly and has a run time of 45 minutes. For information, go online to WingsOverWaterFilm.com, or CarnegieScienceCenter.org.
Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh has added several shows to dazzle and amaze. Guy Hollingtonworth in “The Expert At The Card Table” and runs through Oct. 2. Additional performances for the 2022-23 season include: Harry Evans in “The Enchanted Cards of Buenos Aires” from Nov. 2-Dec. 4; Ran’D Shine in “Evidence of Things Unseen” from Dec. 7-30; Steve Valentine in “Life and Other Deceptions” from Jan. 4 through Feb. 12; Noah Sonnie in “Trust No One” from March 1-April 9; Lucy Darling in “Indulgence” from May 3-June 11 and Jimmy Ichihana in “The Cards” from July 5-Aug. 13. Performances run Wednesday through Sundays weekly. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
“Hadestown,” the Tony Award-winning musical of mythical proportions, will be performed at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh Tuesday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 20. The show tells the stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and Persephone in a musical tale of faith, fear and love. Tickets are now on sale through trustarts.org.
“Anything Goes,” a Cole Porter musical, will be performed at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. The show is being staged by Stage Right. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
“Masters of Illusion – Believe,” a stage show featuring levitation, comedy and magic, is headed for the stage at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
“Master Chef Junior Live!” brings contestants from the eighth season of the reality show competition to the stage at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Competitors go head-to-head in a live cooking demonstrations and other challenges during the show. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
“Peppa Pig’s Big Adventure” will take place at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. The live musical experience includes Peppa, Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. For tickets, visit thepalacetheatre.org.
ART/EXHIBITS
“Color, Light and the Outdoors,” an exhibit at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, will be held through Oct. 30. To celebrate the opening of the exhibition, there will be a reception to meet the artists and view the work. The museum is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South in Ligonier. For more information, visit www.sama-art.org, call 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.
“East Meets West: Women Icon Makers of West Ukraine,” featuring artwork of Ukrainian icons, will be on display at the Verostko Center for the Arts on the campus of St. Vincent College in Latrobe through Nov. 18. For other gallery hours or directions, visit verostkocenter.org/visit.
“Andy Warhol’s Social Network: ‘Interview,’ Television and Portraits” will open at the Andy Warhol Museum on Saturday, Sept. 24. The exhibit runs through Feb. 20 looks at the cross-section between Warhol’s longest running project, Interview magazine, his portrait commissions and his ventures in television with “Fashion,” “Warhol TV” and “Warhol’s Fifteen Minutes.” A free public opening celebration is planned for opening day starting at 8 p.m. Reservations are required at warhol.org.
“The Pittsburgh Left,” now open at the gallery Space in downtown Pittsburgh, looks at how various artists look at the city, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 23. At 707 Penn Gallery, “Use What You Got” is the debut solo exhibit of works created by autodidactic multi-disciplinary artist atiya jones. Currently open, will be at the gallery through Sunday, Nov. 20. Hours at both galleries are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, go online to TrustArts.org.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier Valley will host its annual Fall Plein Air Paint Out on Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 22 to 24. Following three days of painting, the museum will hold an exhibition, “Wet Sale,” on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1 to 5 p.m. Works will also be available for view or purchase through Saturday, Oct. 8. SAMA is located at One Boucher Lane & Route 711 South, Ligonier. For more information, visit www.sama-art.org or call 724-238-6015.
“Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World” has opened as an exhibit at the Carnegie Science Center. This exhibit showcases nearly 70 acoustic, electric, historical, and unusual guitars, including the world’s largest playable electric guitar – 43 feet long and weighing as much as a small car. For more information, visit carnegiesciencecenter.org.
The Duncan & Miller Glass Museum, 100 Ridge Avenue, Washington, Pa., is open for the season. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment. See the website duncan-miller.org for more details.
Uniontown Art Club’s Gallery 86, located at 86 W. Main St., Uniontown, is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The art club has online sales Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on the club’s Facebook page, facebook.com/uniontownartclub. For more information, visit uniontownartclub.org.
The Frick offers a variety of free virtual exhibitions, including fashion in the Gilded Age, a peek at 11 masterpieces in its collection and a detailed collection of early 20th century objects for refined dining and home entertainment. Check out the offerings online at www.thefrickpittsburgh.org.
MUSIC/COMEDY
Davisson Brothers Band will perform at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 107 Fairgrounds Road, Waynesburg from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The band’s album, “Fighter,” hit No. 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart. Tickets are $20 in advance on Eventbrite, $25 at the gate.
Trust Cabaret at the O’Reilly Theater in Pittsburgh has a number of artists slated to perform during its 2022-23 season. Shows, all slated for Mondays, include Stephen Schwartz and Friends on Sept. 19, Megan Hilty on Nov. 7, LaChanze on Feb. 6, Carole J. Bufford on March 27 and Norm Lewis on May 8. For more information, visit trustarts.org.
The Four Chord Music Festival, a pop/punk/alternative music festival is coming to Wild Things Park outside Washington again this year, this time expanding to two days. Set for Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10, this year’s lineup includes Bad Religion, Descendants, Pennywise, Silverstein, H20 and many others on Friday. The Saturday lineup has All Time Low, Jimmy Eat World, The Maine, Mom Jeans, Patent Pending and more. Tickets and additional information are available at www.fourchordmusicfestival.com.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art and the Ligonier Country Club have come together to present an evening with the Westmoreland Symphony for a “British Invasion,” including music from the Beatles, Elton John, the Rolling Stones and more under the stars. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Reservations can be made by going to the SAMA website at www.sama-art.org. Go to events and click on Events List.
The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown has a number of shows scheduled this season, including: Shinedown and Jelly Roll, Friday, Sept. 9; Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy, Saturday, Sept. 10; Five Finger Death Punch and The Hu, Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in Washington has a number of upcoming concerts scheduled throughout the coming months: ara Evans, Saturday, Sept. 17; Rick Springfield, Saturday, Oct. 1, En Vogue, Saturday, Oct. 8; WAR, Saturday, Oct. 15. All performances will take place in the Hollywood Meadows Events Center. Doors open at 7 p.m., with show at 8 p.m. For more information, visit hollywoodmeadows.com.
The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg has several upcoming concerts in September and October: Steven Wright, Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.; The Robert Cray Band, Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.; The Genesis Show: Recreating the Music of Genesis on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.; Three Dog Night with special guest Danny McGaw on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.; Home Free with special guest Casey Barnes, on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.; Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza, on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.; Joe Satriani, Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Josh Turner, Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.; Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen, Friday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m.; The Outlaws with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.; Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7:15 p.m.
MISC.
Flashlight Drags continue this month with the final two races on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11 at the Greene County Airport, 417 E. Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg. Gates open at noon and racing takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. Admission for racers is $40.
50s Fest & Car Cruise will take place in downtown Waynesburg from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The fest and cruise is celebrating 21 years with door prizes, goody bags, raffles, giveaways, and specials in all the downtown shops. WANB’s DJ Doug Wilson, better known as the “Greene County Greaser,” will be spinning 50’s favorites all day. Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. Registration is free and starts at 10 a.m.
Cornerstone Genealogical Society has two upcoming meetings. On Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m., members of the public are welcome to attend a field trip to the Harmon Presbyterian Church and Jacksonville Cemetery in Wind Ridge. On Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m., a program on archaeological excavations at the LeMoyne House will be presented by Clay Kilgore. The society meets at its library in the adjoining old log courthouse, 144 E. Greene St., Waynesburg.
Washington and Greene Counties’ Covered Bridge Festival kicks off fall on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18. Ten bridges in the counties will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an array of activities, vendors, reenactments, demonstrations and entertainment. Admission is free.
The Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League arrives at the Greene County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 17. Featuring three different vehicle classes of turbo chargers and alcohol-injected drag racing-type engines, it is a uniquely American competition that highlights the combination of sheer horsepower and driver skill. Gates open at 4 p.m. Pulls begin at 7pm. Admission is $25 per person.
Mount Morris VFD Car and Truck Show features music from the 50s and 60s while cars and trucks are displayed on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase at noon. Registration is $10 per vehicle and runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Awards will be announced at the end of the day. Spectators are free.
Greene County Historical Society and Museum, 918 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg, is holding upcoming lectures. On Saturday, Sept. 24 at noon, the lecture topic is Shots – Whiskey and Guns in the Good Ol’ Days. On Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m., Rich Condon will discuss Civil War Defenses in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Irish Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 9-11 at The Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark, 801 Carrie Furnace Road, Pittsburgh. Hours Friday are 4 to 11 p.m., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For tickets, more information and a full schedule of events, visit pghirishfest.org.
Hands-On Science Showdown takes place on the Ninth Street Rachel Carson Bridge from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. The event will feature hands-on demonstrations from leading educators and local organizations, with opportunities to make steamroller prints, take apart electronics, and see STEAM-based activities up close. Teachers and schools can reserve a spot at pittsburghkids.org/handsonscienceshowdown. The event is also open to the public.
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is hosting a guided meditation led by American physician and Buddhist monk Barry Kerzin, the personal physician to the 14th Dalai Lama. The program starts at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. Attendees can participate in person or remotely. For information or to register, go online to phipps.conservatory.org.
The Historic Houses of Worship on Main Street in Greensburg will be open for self-guided tours on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tour included seven different buildings, built between 1784 and 1949. Tickets are $25, and available at the Westmoreland History Shop in the History Education Center, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg, by phone 724-838-1800 x210, online at westmorelandhistory.org or and by email shop@westmorelandhistory.org. On Friday, Sept. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a Toast the Tour party at the Marshbank House known as “The Woodlands” designed by architect Paul Bartholomew in 1938. The evening will feature cocktails and hors d’oeuvres by Rizzo’s, along with a private tour of the home. Tickets are $75 and require advance purchase.
The Whiskey Rebellion Dinner 2022 will take place on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe, with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. The evening will be centered around history and whiskey and will include a sit-down dinner, whiskey flight, whiskey rag, silent auction, and dessert. Tickets are $150 per person, and available at www.eventbrite.com/e/whiskey-rebellion-dinner-2022-tickets-391418351827.
Touchstone’s Weekend Craft Getaways run five weekends, starting Aug. 27. Guests can immerse themselves in a hands-on learning experience at the 150-acre wooded campus in Farmington. Choose from 25 weekend workshops (two or three days) for beginner to advanced artists in six different art studios including blacksmithing, ceramics, drawing/painting, glass, metals/jewelry, and more. The campus is also offering Date Nights on Fridays, which are a two-hour mini workshop. Visitors are also welcome at the Touchstone Galleries for two brand new exhibitions running through September – “A Shared Vision: 50 years of work from Touchstone” and “Running Out of Time” with Associated Artists of Pittsburgh members Sheila Cuellar-Shaffer and Sharon Massey. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. More information at touchstonecrafts.org or call 724-329-1370.
Peters Creek Historical Society is holding tours of the Enoch Wright House, 815 Venetia Road, Venetia on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to visit this National and State Historic Site.
Historic Hanna’s Town has opened for the season in Westmoreland County, offering guided tours Wednesdays through Sundays. Call 724-836-1800, x210 to reserve a spot or for more information.
The Fiddlers Jamboree at the Old Time Fiddlers Building at the Fayette County Fairgrounds, 120 Pechin Road, Dunbar, will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 20, and Dec. 18. All jamborees include free admission and free parking. A concession stand will sell drinks, sandwiches and snacks. Membership is $10 for anyone who wants to join. For more information, call 724-277-0352.
The Monongahela River, Rail & Transportation Museum, 412 Church St., Brownsville, is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment. Call 724-880-5960 for more information or appointments.
