Greensburg Civic Theatre (GCT) is celebrating the completion of its 70th season with a gala on Sunday, May 22.
The event will be emceed by Pittsburgh actor, comedian and storyteller Tim Hartman. Though known primarily for his work on the stage, including appearances on Broadway in “A Tale of Two Cities” and the Tony-nominated “Finian’s Rainbow,” Hartman’s favorite job is performing stand-up comedy storytelling for children and family audiences. He is also an award-winning political cartoonist whose work has appeared in magazines, books and newspapers across the country.
The gala features a catered dinner and entertainment by GCT talent, and a children’s ensemble from GCT’s Greasepaint Players. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg.
Tickets are $45, including the dinner and show, and must be reserved in advance by visiting GCTheatre.org or calling 724-414-1220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.