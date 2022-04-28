Guided tours of historic Hanna’s Town will resume for the 2022 season when the Revolutionary War-era site opens Saturday, April 30.
Historic Hanna’s Town preserves and interprets an important piece of American history as the location served as the site of the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains from 1773 to 1786, and the first seat of government for Westmoreland County.
It was home to frontier settlers, hosted travelers along the Forbes Road and served as a recruitment center during the Revolutionary War.
The historic site is maintained by the Westmoreland Historical Society and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation.
Special activities will enhance opening day as members of the Revolutionary War-era militia Proctor’s Independent Battalion Westmoreland County Pennsylvania will encamp in the fort and offer living history displays and demonstrations.
Also, children can try their hand at historic toys and games, and a blacksmith will be in his shop part of the day to demonstrate that important 18th century trade.
Guided tours begin at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., with reservations recommended by calling 724-836-1800 x210. In May, guided tours are offered on weekends, and beginning in June, tours will be offered Wednesday through Sunday.
As a county park, the grounds of Historic Hanna’s Town, which include walking paths, gardens and interpretive wayside signs, are accessible daily.
On Sunday, May 8, the 49th year of Antiques & Collectibles at Historic Hanna’s Town will open and continue the longstanding community tradition of good buying and selling opportunities for lovers of antiques and collectibles and anyone seeking unique vintage items. The sales are held the second Sunday of the month May through October an admission is $3 per car.
Dealers of antiques, collectibles and vintage items are invited to set up at the Antiques & Collectibles Sales. The fee to set up for one event is $40.
Through May 8, dealers who sign up and pay for all six shows in advance receive a rate of $30 per show and can reserve their space.
For more information, call 724-836-1800 x 210 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org
