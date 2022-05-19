Grammy and Dove Award-winning gospel music star Guy Penrod will appear at The Palace Theatre this Saturday.
Penrod is known for his country styling, and his music has been applauded in the gospel and country formats.
For 14 years, he was the lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Band before launching a successful solo ministry with combined career sales now in excess of 4 million units. His acclaimed sophomore release “Hymns” debuted at No. 1 on the Nielsen SoundScan Southern Gospel retail chart, became the top-selling southern gospel album of 2012 and was one of the year’s top-selling gospel recordings in the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store nationwide.
Penrod has made multiple media appearances including radio’s “The Mike Huckabee Show,” RFD TV’s top-rated “Larry’s Country Diner” and “100 Huntley Street.” Additionally, he hosts DayStar Television’s Emmy award-winning “Gospel Music Showcase” program.
Penrod’s show is 3 p.m. Saturday at The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
Tickets are $25, $35 and $40 and can be purchased online at www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling the theater at 724-836-8000.
The show is presented by Latshaw Productions.
