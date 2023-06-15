The social hierarchy at Westerberg High is tough to navigate – just ask Veronica Sawyer or her romantic interest JD.
Run by Heather Duke, Heather McNamara and Heather Chandler, the fictional school is rife with typical teenage strife – including concerns about popularity and acceptance.
“Heathers: The Musical” (based on the 1989 film “Heathers”) will tell their stories — both tragic and comedic — through song and dance today through Sunday at the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale.
“I chose this show in hopes to bring a ray of hope into today’s world that we can all find peace,” said the show’s director, Chris Schaffer. “We can all see we are beautiful in our own ways.”
Like the movie, the stage production centers around the complicated relationship of high school students JD and Veronica.
“JD, who dislikes most people, has moved from town to town to follow his father’s job,” Schaffer said. “Veronica is unpopular and picked on and longs to be accepted to make it through high school.”
In a bid to make her time in high school a little less angsty, Veronica befriends the three Heathers – each beautiful, popular and untouchable. She also starts a romance with JD that will change Westerberg High forever.
“The show reflects the lengths that teens will go to to be accepted, and the tragedy that can come from feeling rejected or like an outcast,” Schaffer said.
While the musical (and the movie) both death with sensitive and adult topics, both also include a fair bit of dark humor.
“It’s challenging to keep the balance between light-hearted moments and the severely dramatic scenes,” Schaffer said. “I wanted to be respectful to the subject matter and audience while still telling the story the way it needs to be told.”
He said the show’s songs range from hilarious to powerful with such selections as “Candy Store,” “Never Shut Up Again,” “Big Fun” and “Shine A Light.” Those four, he said, are incredibly catchy and feature choreography guaranteed to wow the audience. Other songs like “Dead Girl Walking,” “Freeze Your Brain,” “Seventeen,” and “Lifeboat” are meant to evoke strong emotions in the audience.
“We are fortunate enough to have two dynamite singers like Aubrey Burchell and Aiden Cheek whose singing will move you to tears,” Schaffer said. “The vocals and dancing are amazing and guaranteed to have people singing these songs after leaving.”
Burchell, of North Huntingdon, plays Veronica. She said showing the character’s wide berth of emotions was a fantastic challenge.
“She is a cool, yet still dorky, teen who feels she is wise, but is a tad more naïve than she lets on,” Burchell said. “She is kind and stands up for what she believes in.”
Cheek, of Peters Township, plays JD. He classified the character as a walking red flag – the kind of boy no parent would want their child to date.
“The role is very all over the place, and I feel like I get to portray every single emotion at once,” he said.
The show has 31 performers and 10 artistic staff/crew helping to put the production together.
Assistant Director Becca Mitchell said all of the show’s actors embraced their roles fully.
“With a cast this big, if even one person is not feeling their role, it can make it hard for everyone on stage,” Mitchell said. “They have all worked incredibly hard, and it really shows.”
Schaffer agreed.
“Each person in the show takes on a different character and represents different groups of high school students,” he said. “Our leads have been amazing at showing the pain and awkwardness of being a high school teenager. They all do so well I forget I’m watching people act.”
The show, intended for mature audiences, will be performed today through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at geyerpac.com, or at the door of the Geyer Performing Arts Center, 111 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.