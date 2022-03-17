An all-female, cutting-edge ballet lineup will take center stage at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center from Thursday, March 24 through Sunday, March 27.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s “Here + Now” begins with the world premiere of “SKIN + saltwater,” created by local choreographer Staycee R. Pearl. That’s followed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s intimate “La Pluie,” and “Three — 4, 6, 8,” an original trio by award-winning choreographer Helen Pickett with music by Philip Glass.
The show finishes with “Bright Progressions,” an energetic new work by internationally-acclaimed choreographer Aszure Barton.
Single tickets start at $29 and are available at pbt.org or by calling 412-456-6666.
All audience members must adhere to the venue’s COVID-19 policies, which can be found at aacc-awc.org/covid-19-policies.
