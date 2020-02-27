It’s the time of year again when local high school students have the opportunity to shine on the stage while presenting musicals.
Here is what schools in the area have planned for the 2020 musical season:
ALBERT GALLATIN HIGH SCHOOL
“The Addams Family”
When: 7 p.m. March 27-28, 1 p.m. March 28 and 3 p.m. March 29
Where: Auditorium
Admission: $10
Tickets: May be purchased from cast members and public tickets sale date will be announced on the school website.
The cast includes: Adam Drabish as Gomez Addams; Kimberly Trump as Morticia Addams; Hannah Trump as Wednesday Addams; Chaz Berkshire as Lucas Beineke; Andrew Drabish as Mal Beineke; Kyleigh Polish-Angelo as Alice Beineke; Leah Giardina as Grandma Addams; Cole Rager as Uncle Fester; Abby Barnes as Pugsley Addams; Nate Gibson as Lurch; Mackenzie Clark as Cousin It.
BELLE VERNON AREA HIGH SCHOOL
“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella”
When: 7:30 p.m. March 19-21, 1 p.m. March 21 and 2:30 p.m March 22
Where: Auditorium
Admission: $15 for adults and $7 for students
Tickets: bvabroadway.com, 724-808-2500 x 2173 or at the door
Cast includes: Avery Ochs as Ella; Dimitri Apodiakos as Topher; Meg Miller as Madame; Josh Lang and Brandon Tielsch as Sebastian; Gianna Lorenzo as Crazy Marie; Sienna Lehner as Charlotte; Paige Crowson as Gabrielle; Garrett Fedor as Jean Michel; Talen Slebodnik and Danny Trong as Lord Pinkleton; Anthony Stone and Jessica Zdrojewski, stage managers.
CONNELLSVILLE AREA HIGH SCHOOL
“Disney’s The Little Mermaid”
When: 7 p.m. Feb. 27-29 and 2 p.m. March 1
Where: Auditorium
Admission: $10 (Feb. 27) $12 (all other performances); $5 student rush available at box office a half hour before each performance.
Tickets: Box office 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday unless school is cancelled, and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, and the day of performances.
The cast includes: Olivia Dixon (Thurs/Sat) and Riley Artis (Fri/Sun) as Ariel; Brayden Anderson as pilot; Jacob Swift, Tanner Martin, Dylan Johnson Ivan Jones, Aiden Murphy, Thomas Borek, Ethan Hamilton, Matthew Pirl, Clayton Gregg/Aaron Zavatchan as sailors; Josh Brady (understudy-Jon Bloom) as Prince Eric; Clayton Gregg V (Thurs/Sat) and Aaron Zavatchan (Fri/Sun) as Grimbsy; Kate Painter (understudy-Neveah Molinaro) as Flounder; Gianna Zamperini (understudy-Gabby Goodwin) as Scuttle; dance captains Paige Grabiak and Gabby Goodwin; Mermaid and Sous Chef dancers Alaina Addis, Gabby Goodwin, Paige Grabiak, Sophia Hamilton, Morgan Kirk, Bailey Traynor, Lilly Wehner and Marissa White; Crab dancers Taylor Coughenour, Carmen Hay, Amber Harvey, Emmalee Karfelt, Melanie Porterfield, Kelsey Skonezny and Mackenzie Taylor; Sea Creature dancers Alexandra Huffman, Deanna John, Allie Marsinko, Laci Morris and Nicole Yekel; Seagull tap dancers Amber Harvey, Sophia Hamilton, Gabby Goodwin, Bailey Traynor, Alexandra Huffman, Paige Grabiak, Lauren Regish, Matthew Pirl, Morgan Kirk and Lilly Wehner; Jon Bloom as Winward; Emily Brooks as Leewart; Colby Harvey (understudy-Aaron Zavatchan) as King Triton; Bobby McLuckey (understudy-Taney Basinger) as Sebastian; Meristers Jenna Greenwalt as Aquata, Halle Detwiler as Andrina, Reagan Daily as Atista, Lauren Regish as Atina, Shelby Basinger as Adella, Jenna Kosisko as Allana, Taney Basinger as Flotsam and Hanna Detwiler as Jetsam; Dani Womack (understudy-Lauren Regish) as Ursula; Maids Shelbie Soberdash, Amber McFadden, Beth Beautty, Morgan Lukasko, and Haley Bryner; Ethan Hamilton as Chef Louis; Alexander Huffman as Princess #1; Brooke Lint as Princess #2; Lena Miller as Princess #3; Sydney Gillott as Princess #4; Naveah Molinaro as Princess #5, and Kelsey Skonezny as Princess #6.
GEIBEL CATHOLIC JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
“Disney’s The Little Mermaid”
When: 7 p.m. March 27-28 and 2 p.m. March 29
Where: State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown
Admission: $12
Tickets: The State Theatre Box Office - 724-439-1360, www.statetheatre.info
JEFFERSON-MORGAN HIGH SCHOOL
“GREASE”
When: 7:30 p.m. March 4-7
Where: Auditorium
Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for students
Tickets: At the door
The cast includes: Abby Ankrom as Sandy Dumbrowski; Jaggar Jellots as Danny Zuko; Bria Jamison as Betty Rizzo; Jessie Wei as Frenchy; Molly Mylan as Marty; Lilian Ladisic as Jan; Josh Jacobs as Doody; Mason McNett as Kenickie; Preston Wood as Sonny Latierri; Brandon Lawrence as Roger; Colt Fowler as Vince Fontaine; Maddie Reeves as Cha-Cha (Charlene Digregorio); Jeffrey Kovach as Eugene Florczyk; Doug Wilson as Johnny Casino; Kierstyn Webster as Patty Simcox; Aidan Kern as Teen Angel; Savannah Kramar as Radio Voice; Madison Kovach as Miss Lynch; Lauren Pahler, Bailee Konosky, Abbi Binns, Zoe Burkett, Daria Morris and Gabriel Schmidt as Rydell High School Students.
LAUREL HIGHLANDS SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
“42nd Street”
When: 7 p.m. March 6-7 and 2 p.m. March 8
Laurel Highlands Academic Foundation hosts a dinner prior to Saturday evening show in the high school cafeteria.
Where: Auditorium
Admission: $12 for show, $25 for dinner and show (includes dinner and preferred seating tickets for Saturday evening show.
Tickets: laurelhighlandspac.com or 724-434-9687; box office is open one hour prior to all performances for same day tickets
Cast includes: Brendan Kopich as Julian Marsh; Elayna Snyder as Dorothy Brock; Isabella Scott as Peggy Sawyer; Zachary Spolan as Billy Lawlor; Tyler Meeder as Bert Barry; Cassidy Morrison as Maggie Jones; Jolene Mihalko as Ann Reilly; Mareesa Marra as Lorraine Flemming; Tucker Golden as Abner Dillon; Thomas Bradley as Pat Denning; Lauren Royesky as Andy Lee; Kate Prettyman as Diane Lorimer “Elegant Girl”; Ashley Minerd as Ethel; Bella Wilson as Gladys; Parker Radolec as Oscar; Jacob Albright as Mac; Maressa Marra and Kate Prettyman as dance captains.
MONESSEN HIGH SCHOOL
“Shrek the Musical”
When: 7 p.m. March 26-28 and 2 p.m. March 29
Where: Auditorium
Admission: Adult $14, Student (11-18) $12 and Child (10 and under) $10
Tickets: https://mhsgpa.booktix.com/ starting March 1 and at the door
Cast list includes: Josh Anderson as Shrek; Milano Sacco as Princess Fiona; Kinsley Wilson as Donkey; Quenten Zboyovsky ast Lord Farquaad/Dragon Knight; Madison Popovich as Dragon/White Rabbit/Teen Fiona/Duloc Dancer/Rat Tapper; Gracie Zizis as Gingy/Sugar Plum Fairy/Blind Mouse; Jack Sacco as Pinocchio/Duloc Dancer/Dragon Knight; Darrion Allensworth as Papa Ogre/Big Bad Wolf/Thelonius; Gabriella Cardoso as Humpty Dumpty/Duloc Dancer/Dragonette/Rat Tapper; Karisma Carrion as Pig #1; Maria Hughes as Pig #2; Raven Anderson as Pig #3; Chloe Miller as Fairy Godmother/Duloc Dancer/Greeter/Pied Piper/Dragon Knight; Porter Calcek as Peter Pan; Jadyn Wells as Ugly Duckling; Savanna Johnson as Mad Hatter/Duloc Guard/Duloc Dancer/Rat Tapper; Madison Mullis as Elf/Happy Villager/Duloc Dancer; Andre Harris as Papa Bear/Happy Villager; Olivia Panicucci as Queen Lillian/Mama Bear/Duloc Dancer/Dragonette/Blind Mouse; Melvin Reed as King Harold/Queen of Hearts Guard; Londyn Johnson as Young Fiona/Baby Bear; Cammi Kovach as Mama Ogre/Wicked Witch/Dragonette/Rat Tapper/Blind Mouse; Lexi Hewitt as Tweedle Dee/Duloc Guard/Dragon Knight; Miley Madiosn as Tweedle Dumb/Duloc Guard/Happy Villager; Davincci Weible as Young Shrek/Duloc Guard/Duloc Dancer/Dwarf (Grumpy); Selena Fleming Bishop; Captain of the Guard/Dragonette; Josh Walters as Bishop; Skyy Bonnsky as Happy Villager/Captain Hook; Lacey Caterino as Happy Villager/Alice/Duloc Dancer/Rat Tapper; Isabella Cardoso as Happy Villager/Tinkerbell; Rhianna Grogan as Happy Villager/Queen of Hearts/Duloc Dancer; Baylee Post as Happy Villager/Little Red Riding Hood/Duloc Dancer/Rat Tapper, and McKenzie Fisher as Happy Villager/Wendy.
UNIONTOWN AREA HIGH SCHOOL
“Little Shop of Horrors”
When: 7 p.m. March 12-14
Where: Auditorium
Admission: $10 online (plus service charge) and $12 at the door
Tickets: Online tickets can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com
The cast includes Cooper Waligura as Seymour; Claire White as Audrey; Stephanie Polando as Chiffon; Andrea Gurtner as Crystal; Riley Miller as Ronnette; Dusty Plume as Orin; Wyatt Plume as Mr. Mushnik; Brody Smith as Audrey II (voice), and Jaekwan Walters as Audrey II (puppeteer).
WAYNESBURG CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL
“Suessical”
When: 7 p.m. March 26-28 and 2 p.m. March 29
Where: Auditorium
Admission: $12 for adults and $7 for students
Tickets: Available at the school, The Fashion Shoppe and McCracken Pharmacy
The cast includes: Alex Biagini as The Cat in the Hat; Brandon Tretnik as Horton The Elephant; Joy Heisey as Gertrude McFuzz; Kendrick Wesley as Jojo; Jenna Martin as Mayzie La Bird; Ethan Maxwell as Mr. Mayor; Abby Lipscomb as Mrs. Mayor; Maddy Klein and Mia Bouchard as Thing 1 and Thing 2; Zoe Williams as Sour Kangaroo; Calli Gibson as Young Kangaroo; Paige Hellems, Caroline McElhney and Alexis as Bird Girls; Naomi Davenport as Yertle the Turtle; Luke Moore as General Gengus Khan Schmitz; Anna Gump, Sophia Moore, Kate Frazee, Makenzie Brachiesi, Trystan Adams, Faith Gumbarevic, Anna Havrilesko, Xander Temple, Robert Heisey, Jordan Steinmiller, Olivia Torri, Madie Simpson, Ajay Mankey, Ian Adamson, Blaine Maple, Elise Webber, Hannah Henry, Nadia Lewis, Meghan Storie, Morgan Bedilion, Brianna Burk, Zach Yeager, Michele Culp-Alston, Skyler Herrington and Brandon Goosmen as Wickersham Brothers, Citizens of Nool, The Whos and The Cadets.
YOUGH SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
“State Fair”
When: 7:30 p.m. March 20-21 and 2:30 p.m. March 22
Where: Auditorium
Admission: $10 adult/$5 student
Tickets: Email youghdramatickets@gmail.com or at the door.
Cast list includes: Peyton Aujay as Abel Frake; Jasmine Bingaman as Gus; Shaina Stants as Margy Frake; Azzia Berestecki as Melissa Frake; Brandon Keselyak as Wayne Frake; Grace as Luikart as Dave Miller; Alyssa Quinn as Eleanor; Christian Heller as Harry; Riley Doran as Fair Announcer; Aubrey Bacha as Hoop-La-Barker; Alexa Cipra as Emily Arden; Emilie Morton as Astounding Stralenko; Katie Berich as Vivian; Brianna Merdian as Jeanne; Tylor Morris as Pat Gilbert; Erin Trainer as Charlotte (Charlie); Sarah Bontrager as Lem; Rose Kochman as Clay; Gina Beneccio as Hank; Bailey Trent as Violet; Paige Kowalski as Mrs. Edwin Metcalf; Madisyn Kowalski and Madison Keselyak as Roustabouts; Cole Cassel as Judge Hepppenstahl; Kaia Abramski, Emma Hatfield, Kaylee Gibala and Savannah Wood in ensemble.
