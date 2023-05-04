Take a trip back in time when Historic Hanna’s Town in Greensburg opens for the season on Saturday, May 6.
Thursday, May 4, 2023 1:34 AM
Thursday, May 4, 2023 1:34 AM
Take a trip back in time when Historic Hanna’s Town in Greensburg opens for the season on Saturday, May 6.
Visitors can check out the Revolutionary War-era historic site, which features several reconstructed and renovated log buildings, as well as a walking path from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff and volunteers offer interpretation of Hanna’s Tavern, Stockade, the textile exhibit inside the Murry Beacom House, and the Conestoga Wagon.
Additionally, the event includes living history displays and demonstrations by Proctor’s Militia, I.B.W.C.P., and blacksmithing with Rex Baughman. Garden and naturalist talks by the Penn State Master Gardeners will take place at the Kitchen and Dyer’s Gardens, and children can enjoy 18th-century toys and games throughout the day.
Guided tours of Historic Hanna’s Town will be offered on weekends in May, and Wednesdays through Sundays starting in June. Visit the website, www.westmorelandhistory.org, for detailed hours of operation and tour schedule.
Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, preserves and interprets the history of the first Westmoreland County seat of government, established in 1773, which hosted the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains. Hanna’s Town was home to frontier settlers, hosted travelers along the Forbes Road, and served as a recruitment center during the Revolutionary War. The historic site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is collaboratively maintained by the Westmoreland Historical Society and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation. As a county park, the grounds of Historic Hanna’s Town, which include walking paths, gardens, and interpretive waysides, are accessible daily.
Opening day admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $6 for students and free for children 5 and under.
For additional information, call 724-836-1800 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org. For updates about programs and events, follow us on Facebook, and on Twitter @WCHistory, and on Instagram @WestmorelandHistory.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.