The Senator John Heinz History Center is hosting “Hop into History,” a series of programs for children aged 3-5 that explore the people, places and stories that make Pittsburgh unique.
The monthly interactive program offers early learners a chance to discover the history of Pittsburgh’s architecture, food and music. Each event will be in person at the History Center.
The series starts Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. with “Architectural Adventures.” Additional programs in the series are:
--”Jazz It Up,” Wednesday, Feb. 9, 10:30 a.m.
--”Pop Art Icon,” Wednesday, March 9, 10:30 a.m.
--”Homegrown,” Wednesday, April 13, 10:30 a.m.
Advance registration is required for “Hop Into History.” For information, go online to www.heinzhistorycenter.org/events.
