The Senator John Heinz History Center will host an evening with Gregg Behr and Ryan Rydzewski, co-authors of the new book, "When You Wonder, You're Learning: Mister Rogers' Enduring Lessons for Raising Creative, Curious, Caring Kids" on Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m.
In the discussion, Behr and Rydzewski will share stories that inspired the book. The authors will also talk about their research, as well as memories of how Rogers' teachings have impacted their lives.
Those interested in attending should register in advance at heinzhistorycenter.org.
