The Senator John Heinz History Center will host an afternoon of Italian culinary history with its Italian American program and Sprezzatura, a female-owned cafe and catering kitchen specializing in Italian food, on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the History Center.
The program “Taste of Italy: Focaccia and Grissini Cooking Demo with Sprezzatura Chefs” will take a trip through Italian culinary history by looking at Italian American traditions and the foods enjoyed yesterday and today. Melissa E. Marinaro, director of the History Center’s Italian American program, will share insights into Western Pennsylvania’s Italian community and how their culinary traditions are preserved in the region today. Chefs from Sprezzatura will then host a live cooking demonstration to show those attending how to make focaccia and grisinni. While they cook, the chefs will discuss how they celebrate and honor their Italian heritage in the Sprezzatura kitchen. They will also give out samples.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.