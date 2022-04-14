In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, the Senator John Heinz History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum will host Sensory Friendly Days on Monday through Friday next week.
As part of Sensory Friendly Days, individuals of all ages with autism spectrum disorders or sensory processing differences can experience the History Center and Sports Museum in a comfortable and welcoming environment.
In partnership with Autism Connections of Pennsylvania and leaders in the region’s autism community, the History Center will implement modifications for a more sensory-friendly experience, including but not limited to mitigation of sudden or loud sounds and motions, lighting adjustments, designated break and rest spaces, gender-neutral family restrooms, and increased directional signage.
For more information, go online to heinzhistorycenter.org.
