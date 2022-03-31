The Senator John Heinz History Center will host its annual Vintage Pittsburgh retro fair in partnership with the Neighborhood Flea on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dozens of local makers and vendors will be at the museum to sell one-of-a-kind clothing, accessories, home decor, vinyl records, and more.
Vintage Pittsburgh will also have family-friendly activity stations along with food and beverage vendors.
For information, go online to www.heinzhistorycenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.