From chipped ham to ice cream and all the details in between, the Senator John Heinz History Center’s newest book, “Isaly’s Chipped Ham, Klondikes, and Other Tales from Behind the Counter” by author Brian Butko, explores how Isaly’s grew from horse-drawn milk wagons to become the world’s largest dairy store chain.
The 148-page book, which features more than 400 historic images and illustrations, is now available to purchase at the History Center Museum Shop and online store.
When the business moved to Western Pennsylvania in 1931, Isaly’s shiny art deco white storefronts became synonymous with quality dairy and deli foods. One of the keys to Isaly’s success was operating both the dairy plants and their own retail stores that sold everything from ice cream and milk to bread and lunch meats. Pittsburghers fell in love with Isaly’s Skyscraper Cones, thin-sliced Chipped Ham, and the Klondike Bar.
Winning Pittsburgh City Paper‘s “best writer” designation three times, Butko has researched and penned books on the history of Kennywood, Luna Park, the Lincoln Highway, and other popular history that chronicles Pittsburgh and beyond. Butko serves as the History Center’s director of publications and the editor of the Western Pennsylvania History magazine.
No admission is required to enter the History Center’s shop. To find out more about the book online, go to visithei.nz/isalys-book.
