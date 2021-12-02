“Holiday Hop” is coming to The Palace Theatre tonight at 7:30 p.m., featuring Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, The Drifters and The Platters.
Spend a nostalgic evening at “The Holiday Hop” saluting three of the world’s most beloved musical groups who were instrumental in creating the Rock & Roll/Doo Wop sound: Cornell Gunter’s Coasters (“Charlie Brown,” “Yakety Yak,” and “Poison Ivy”); The Platters (“Only You,” “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes,” “The Great Pretender”); and The Drifters (“Under the Boardwalk,” “Up on the Roof,” “This Magic Moment,” and “On Broadway”).
Combined, these three Rock & Roll Hall of Fame groups have been associated with well over 40 of the top classic songs.
Tickets for “Holiday Hop,” presented by Latshaw Productions, are $28, $38, $48, and $75, and can be purchased online at: http://www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling 724-836-8000. The Palace Theatre is located at 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
