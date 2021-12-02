The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will host a Holiday Ornament Workshop this Saturday, hosted by the SAMA Ligonier Auxiliary.
Auxiliary members will offer a step-by-step guide to make a fabric holiday ornament that will look like a treasured heirloom. With all the trimmings, using fabric, buttons, ribbons, and other details to finish the ornament, participants will be able to take home a finished product and hang directly on the tree or give as a gift.
The workshop runs from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost to attend is $15 and includes all materials. Reservations can be made online at https://www.sama-art.org/event-list or by contacting the museum at 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is located at One Boucher Lane & Route 711 South, Ligonier.
